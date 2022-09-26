Brad Pitt launches skincare line, says Gwyneth Paltrow inspired him

Brad Pitt at the premiere of Ad Astra. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Brad Pitt is the latest celebrity to break into the skincare world with his new brand Le Domaine.

He was inspired to start by none other than his ex-girlfriend and fellow actor, Gwyneth Paltrow.

The products are designed to slow down the aging process in the skin “regardless of gender or skin type.”

Le Domaine recently launched a line of skin creme, serum, and a “cleansing emulsion.”

Per Elle, the Fight Club actor invited the press to Miraval vineyard to discuss his new product, when he joked that he was inspired by his exes, Jennifer Aniston and Paltrow, to start Le Domaine.

Aniston, who was married to Pitt from 2000 to 2005, owns her own haircare brand, while Paltrow has been launching a variety of skincare and lifestyle products via her company Goop.

Pitt also stated that he’d been thinking about getting into skincare for a while but was waiting for the right moment to start.

The actor’s new skincare line boasts zero parabens, silicones, microplastics, or animal ingredients.

Relationship with Gwyneth Paltrow

Pitt and Paltrow began dating in 1994 after acting opposite one another in the crime classic Se7en. They spent several years as a Hollywood couple and even got engaged before calling it quits in 1997.

The couple often turned heads on red carpets with their fashion choices, at one point sharing the same hairstyle and color.

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow in the mid-1990s. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Stephen Trupp/StarMaxWorldwide

Though they’ve both gone on to get married and have children with separate people, it’s clear that they still have an amicable friendship.

Featured in a blog post for Goop, Paltrow interviewed Pitt to discuss a number of different topics. The Iron Man actress joked that she “finally found the Brad” she was supposed to marry, referring to her current husband, Brad Falchuk.

Lovingly, Pitt followed up by saying, “And it’s lovely to have you as a friend now.”

Brad Pitt’s future career

With his new business venture, some may wonder if Pitt is stepping back from acting.

In fact, the 58-year-old alluded to a possible retirement over the summer, admitting that he believes he’s on the “last leg” of his journey as an actor.

Still, it doesn’t look like Pitt is ending his career anytime soon. After starring in the comedy-drama Bullet Train this past August, the Oklahoma native is set to star in Babylon, a period drama premiering this Christmas.

Pitt is also currently working on an untitled project in pre-production. According to IMDb, fellow Ocean’s Eleven actor George Clooney will star alongside Pitt in the Jon Watts-directed media.