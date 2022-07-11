Bob Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo shares tribute to late husband 6 months after tragic death

Kelly Rizzo marked the 6-month anniversary of Bob Saget’s death with a tribute post. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Kelly Rizzo shared a heartwarming tribute to honor her late husband Bob Saget on the 6-month anniversary of his death.

Rizzo has been very open on social media while grieving her husband’s death over the past few months. Saget sadly passed away in January of this year at age 65 after being found unresponsive in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida.

Over the weekend, Rizzo uploaded a video compilation that showed a few sweet moments the couple had shared over the years. The Instagram Reel, accompanied by the song Land of Hope and Dreams, was a mix of the two enjoying special occasions together and the comedian showing off his beloved “goofy” side.

Kelly Rizzo on the 6-month anniversary of Saget’s death

Rizzo took to the video’s caption to share her thoughts on how life has been since losing her husband of four years.

“6 months without my best friend, my travel buddy, my loving husband,” she wrote. “6 months without your silliness, laughter, music, cuteness, caretaking, sharp wit, thoughtfulness, cuddling, and warmth.”

“But its also been 6 months of looking for silver linings, learning how to brave the world without you, 6 months of care and compassion from so many who love you, 6 months of getting even closer to your magical daughters and trying to all be strong together,” she continued.

Rizzo explained that even though it hasn’t been easy, she has managed to keep living life the way Saget would have wanted her to.

“Even though you’d want to make sure that we all still miss you… and dear God do we ever,” she said. “We miss you so much, every day. Love you honey, the world still isn’t the same without you.”

Rizzo’s recent tribute post for Bob Saget’s birthday

When celebrating her late husband, Kelly Rizzo has continuously shared special moments between the two since his passing in January. For his birthday on May 17, she shared a swipe-through post on Instagram of a trip to Mexico the couple had taken a year prior.

“You never know when something is going to be ‘the last’ time,” she wrote. “But I’m so grateful that he was showered with all the love he deserves. I pray he can see all of the love he’s already getting from around the world today.”

“Everyone wants you to know how important and special you are on your special day, and we ALL celebrate you,” she said. “Your girls and I will hold on tight to each other today.”

“And I know you’d want me to get a martini tonight, so I’ll oblige,” Rizzo finished, implying that she will still continue to “cheers” her husband on his special day.