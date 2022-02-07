Kelly Rizzo bonds with Amanda Kloots after Bob Saget’s death

Amanda Kloots, Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo. Pic credit: @amandakloots/Instagram and @eattravelrock/Instagram

Bob Saget’s death has led to an unexpected friendship.

Kelly Rizzo, Saget’s widow, has bonded with TV personality, Amanda Kloots over the deaths of their husbands.

Kloots’ husband, Nick Cordero, died in July 2020 after complications from coronavirus.

On February 6, Kloots posted a photo of her and Rizzo and captioned it: “New friends in a club we didn’t ever think we’d be in. So grateful to now know this strong woman, sharing stories only helps this rollercoaster we are on.”

Rizzo replied in the comments, “If I’m going to be in this club, I’m grateful to have genuine caring people like you by my side.”

The photo has received over 28,000 likes on Instagram.

Bob Saget’s death

TMZ reported that The Sheriff’s Department and the fire department responded to the hotel where Saget was staying on January 9 and Saget was pronounced dead on the scene.

No cause of death was announced at the time. However, foul play was ruled out and sources familiar with the investigation told TMZ that Bob was “tucked in bed” when his body was discovered in the hotel room. He had also called his wife and tweeted how happy he was to be back on stage, prior to his passing.

The official cause of death won’t be known for 10 to 12 weeks after the death.

Celebrities remember Bob Saget

The news of Saget’s passing rocked the entertainment industry.

Many people, including those who worked with Saget, expressed their sadness at his passing.

Actress Candace Cameron Bure, who played Saget’s daughter on Full House, posted three tributes to the late comedian.

In one of her tributes, she posted a photo of herself with Saget on her Instagram and wrote a lengthy caption, mentioning how connected she was to Saget: “We’ve always been so deeply connected since the day we met when I was 10 years old. You weren’t just like a father, but one of my closest friends in life. This hurts like nothing I’ve ever felt before. I love you, I love you, I love you.”

Jodie Sweetin, who played Saget’s middle daughter on Full House, also posted a tribute to her Instagram.

She began her caption: “There aren’t enough words to express what I’m feeling today, nor are they big enough to capture even a slice of who he was.” She continued by sharing some of the memories she had with Saget and ended by speaking to Saget’s philanthropic nature: “He was a genuinely kind spirit who made it through so much in his life, and was most happy when he was helping others.”