Bob Odenkirk is ‘going to be okay’ after collapsing on Better Call Saul set

Fans have been worried about the health state of actor Bob Odenkirk after he reportedly collapsed on the set of the Breaking Bad prequel, Better Call Saul.

Earlier this week, multiple outlets reported that Odenkirk had suffered a fall while filming his current television crime drama Better Call Saul. At the time of reporting, there was no cause confirmed. However, many outlets hypothesized that it was because of heart-related issues.

Odenkirk is best known for his roles in Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, and Little Women. He also wrote for Saturday Night Live, The Ben Stiller Show, and Late Night With Conan O’Brien. He has a wife and two sons.

Variety writes that the 58-year-old actor collapsed on Tuesday (July 27) while working in New Mexico. At the time of reporting, they wrote, “Crew members immediately called an ambulance. Odenkirk is still receiving medical care, though the cause of the collapse has not been disclosed.”

The outlet has since received an update from the actor’s representatives:

“We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident. He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”

Update from Odenkirk’s son

In addition to releasing an official statement, Odenkirk’s son, Nate Odenkirk, took to Twitter to update fans. The 22-year-old penned a quote message to his 5.1K followers on the platform: “He’s going to be okay.”

Within an hour of sharing the good news, his tweet has been retweeted over 14.6K times and has over 135K likes. Many fans are expressing their gratitude in the comment section, leading “Bob Odenkirk” to trend on the social media platform.

Fans rejoice

As expected, fans were ecstatic to hear about Odenkirk’s stable condition. Many found themselves worried by the lack of information and were concerned about his health. One fan shared a cheery tweet, writing, “the timeline after hearing that Bob Odenkirk is ok.”

the timeline after hearing that bob odenkirk is ok pic.twitter.com/DgSeu6YPCC — sean yoo (@SeanYoo) July 28, 2021

Writer Scott Tobias shared, “We have learned today that everyone loves Bob Odenkirk. People from all walks of life.”

We have learned today that everyone love Bob Odenkirk. People from all walks of life. pic.twitter.com/6gC73YdFpo — Scott Tobias (@scott_tobias) July 28, 2021

A third fan added, “Honestly, hearing that Bob Odenkirk is OK really turned this day around! We’re back, people!!! Love you Bob!”

Honestly, hearing that Bob Odenkirk is OK really turned this day around! We're back, people!!! Love you Bob! pic.twitter.com/4Q1bnGAJBK — Ro (@FUCKYEAHBITCH) July 28, 2021

At the time of Odenkirk’s hospitalization, his costar Bryan Cranston shared a message of hope to his followers. He encouraged fans to “send positive thoughts.” Cranston wrote, “Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning. My friend, Bob Odenkirk collapsed last night on the set of Better Call Saul.”

He continued with, “He is in the hospital in Albuquerque and receiving the medical attention he needs but his condition is not known to the public as yet.” Cranston added, “Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you.”

While fans are grateful that Odenkirk is currently in a stable condition, many are still worried about his health. Before this latest update, TMZ reported that things “did not look good,” and the actor was unconscious for many hours after his fall.

Better Call Saul Season 6 is expected to premiere in 2022.