Billie Eilish unrecognizable in selfie with black rubber gloves and headscarf

Billie Eilish posted a selfie wearing black latex gloves and a matching hair wrap. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Singing sensation Billie Eilish has officially wowed her followers with a new post that involved black latex.

The Ocean Eyes breakout artist has been known to keep fans on their toes with her latest looks. From her signature baggy, street-style clothing to her Met Gala moment, the Grammy-winning performer has always shown her individuality through her various senses of style through the years.

Billie Eilish posted a selfie in which she looks almost unrecognizable

In her most recent selfie, Eilish appeared to be in a backstage area of some sort – with various hanging clothing on racks behind her. Most of the clothing seemed to be black with a few pops of color in the mix.

Also known for switching up her hair color from time to time, this selfie showed the singer with dark-colored hair and bangs that dropped below her eyes.

Eilish posed with her fingertips touching the side of her head – which would be a lot less interesting if the fingertips weren’t covered in black latex. The singer was wearing latex gloves that almost covered her entire arms, along with a matching black headscarf piece that tied below her chin.

Between the hair, the outfit, and the expression, many fans have referred to her in the comments as “unrecognizable.”

Eilish accompanied the photo with the “cartoon collision” emoji. What exactly could this burst of fire stand for?

Fans showed curiosity over what project Eilish’s latex outfit was for

Fans commented quickly on Billie Eilish’s latex-covered selfie and wondered what the outfit was possibly for. One Twitter user wrote, “@billieeilish girl if you d[o]n’t hurry up w w. e [with whatever] the black latex was for…”

@billieeilish girl if u dnt hurry up w w.e the black latex was for…

pic.twitter.com/YJrlvEix3n — hatachi ᴰᴸ | 🖤♐︎ (@TACHISCOMET) February 22, 2022

Another follower suspected something new was on the horizon with the “too excited to use real words at the end” comment, “SOMETHING IS COMING NSKSKS”

Pic credit: @billieeilish/Instagram

One popular comment racked up a chain of agreeing replies. User @ox.peytonnn brought up the idea that the latex outfit may be a behind-the-scenes teaser for the music video for her song Oxytocin. The song is the fifth track on her album Happier Than Ever, which was released in the summer of 2021.

The song has a risque undertone to it, with lyrics such as “I wanna do bad things to you, I wanna make you yell.” Fans have agreed that the latex and unrecognizable, ********** vibe in Eilish’s photo correlates to the underlying meaning of her new song.



Pic credit: @billieeilish/Instagram

And then, well, some followers believe it’s straight up just not the artist herself.

Pic credit: @billieeilish/Instagram

Currently, Billie Eilish is on her national Happier Than Ever Tour. She most recently performed in New York City and Boston and posted photos and videos from both locations after the latex selfie.

Was Eilish shooting a music video amidst her busy tour schedule? Was she just dressing up in black latex accessories for fun? Fans will have to wait and see if they notice the singer’s newest ensemble in any of her future projects.