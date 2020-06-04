The recent protests worldwide have seen a lot of celebrities making the news when police roughed them up and arrested them along with other protesters.

It has raised the notoriety of the recent events. The most recent was Caleb Murray, the son of legendary actor Bill Murray. Caleb was initially held without bail at Dukes County Regional Lockup in Massachusetts.

Caleb Murray arrested

Caleb Murray, 27, was arrested at a protest held at Five Corners in Vineyard Haven as part of the Black Lives Matter movement in memory of George Floyd.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, things reportedly grew more intense after the arrest.

Tisbury Police arrested Caleb on charges of malicious destruction of property, a threat to commit a crime, three counts of assault and battery on a police officer, making terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.

According to reports at the scene, an older man allegedly yelled racial slurs and hate speech at the protesters. It caused Caleb to threw a rock at him, breaking out the window on the man’s vehicle.

According to the arrest reports, Caleb began to spit at the officers as they transported him to the correctional facility. They also claim that he cut himself and the sheriff’s deputies at Edgartown’s correctional facility.

Murray was eventually transferred to the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital for a mental evaluation.

Some charges dropped, still no bail set

There was some good news as some of the additional charges against Caleb Murray were dropped.

Edgartown District Court Clerk-Magistrate Liza Williamson threw out the charges of making terrorist threats and malicious destruction of property, due to lack of evidence in those cases.

Even though he was accused of breaking the vehicle window, there was a lack of probable cause for “malicious” detection of property.