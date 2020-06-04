“Truck was surrounded by protestors, glass broke, [Caleb] fell to his knees, but no nexus for [probable cause] for vandalism or [malicious] destruction,” the court document revealed (via The Martha’s Vineyard Times).

With the additional charges dropped, the bail was set at $10,000, and he was released from custody. According to reports, he was let out of jail on Tuesday evening.

Murray will return for his pretrial hearing on July 31 to answer to the charges.

As for the man who allegedly provoked Murray’s attack, he was also arrested.

Eric Woods, 66, was arrested on suspicion of using hate speech and punching a protester. He ended up released on his recognizance and will return for his arraignment on June 29.

Other celebrities that have gone to jail for supporting the protests include Jake Paul, who was arrested in a mall that was looted, and Cole Sprouse, who was arrested while peacefully protesting.