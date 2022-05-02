Bill Murray breaks silence following inappropriate behavior complaint shut down Being Mortal set

Bill Murray says he had a difference of opinion and did something that was not taken as funny on the set of Being Mortal. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Actor Bill Murray has finally broken his silence on accusations that he behaved inappropriately while filming the new movie Being Mortal.

Last month, production on Being Mortal was suspended after a complaint was filed against the 71-year-old actor. The cast and crew were sent a letter that explained that production would be halted while an investigation took place. It’s currently unknown who filed the complaint.

The Ghostbusters actor has now explained his side of the story, stating the controversy began because of a “difference of opinion” and claimed they are now “trying to make peace with each other.”

Bill Murray did something he ‘thought was funny’ on set of Being Mortal

This weekend, Murray spoke to CNBC while at the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholder in Omaha, Nebraska. When asked what had happened, the Lost in Translation actor said there had been a difference of opinion with a female colleague and that he had done something he had “thought was funny” but that it wasn’t taken that way.

Murray hoped that things could be sorted out and that they could continue with the movie. He said: “As of now, we’re talking, and we’re trying to make peace with each other. We’re both professionals. We like each other’s work, we like each other, I think.”

But the actor admitted that if they “can’t get along and trust each other,” then there is no point in continuing to work on the movie.

Murray also claimed that the incident caused him to enter a period of reflection. He said: “It’s been quite an education for me,” and admitted he had thought of little else in the past couple of weeks.

He also expressed hope that he could grow as a person and change with the times. He admitted: “What I always thought was funny as a little kid isn’t necessarily the same as what’s funny now. Things change and the times change, so it’s important for me to figure it out.”

Bill Murray would be ‘happiest’ if Being Mortal production continued

Murray concluded his thoughts on the issue by stating he would be “happiest” if they could all get back to work on Being Mortal and “do something that’s good for more than just the two of us, but for a whole crew of people who are movie makers and the movie studio as well.”

Being Mortal is written and directed by Aziz Ansari and is based on a non-fiction book written by Atul Gawande. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the book focuses on themes of death and aging and how the medical profession sometimes mishandles both.