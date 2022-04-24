Bill Murray accused of inappropriate conduct, Being Mortal production halted

Bill Murray has a history involving allegations of inappropriate behavior. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Bill Murray’s upcoming movie Being Mortal has reportedly been suspended following allegations of unspecified inappropriate behavior on set.

The complaint against the 71-year-old actor was filed last week, and production on the movie was paused on Monday.

The investigation is ongoing, and the cast and crew were told about the production being suspended in a letter sent out by the studio.

Being Mortal is written, directed, and produced by Aziz Ansari, who also stars in the movie.

Bill Murray was reportedly ‘touchy’ on set

The reason for the movie’s suspension has not been confirmed in a press release, and Murray’s alleged behavior was not initially specified.

A source told Page Six that “[Murray] was very hands-on touchy, not in any personal areas, but put an arm around a woman, touched her hair, pulled her ponytail — but always in a comedic way.”

“It is a fine line and everybody loves Bill, but while his conduct is not illegal, some women felt uncomfortable and he crossed a line,” the source said.

A different source told the publication that Murray “loves women and loves to flirt, he enjoys poetry and romance, he’s always flirting, but it is always couched in comedy. It isn’t clear if he crossed a line.”

Bill Murray was set to star alongside Aziz Ansari in the movie that was expected to be released next year. The movie also stars Seth Rogen and Keke Palmer – it is not clear when they will presume production.

Being Mortal is inspired by the 2014 book of the same name by surgeon Atul Gawande.

In the letter to the cast and crew, which was obtained by Variety, it is confirmed that the movie was halted due to a complaint.

“Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it. After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time,” the letter reads, continuing:

“We are truly grateful to all of you for everything you’ve put into this project. Our hope is to resume production and are working with Aziz and Youree to figure out that timing. Production will be in touch with you to share details on the wrap, and we will let you know as soon as we have more information to share.”

Bill Murray’s reputation for bad behavior

The late producer Laura Ziskin complained about the actor’s alleged bad behavior on set, which involved throwing her glasses and “playfully” pushing her into a lake after they had a disagreement, per the Los Angeles Times.

Murray’s ex-wife Jennifer Butler accused the comedian of domestic abuse after filing for divorce in 2008.

Actor Richard Dreyfuss once accused Murray of being a bully, while Lucy Lui once said the actor verbally abused her on the set of Charlie’s Angels.