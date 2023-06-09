Bill Murray and Kelis dating rumors arrive as actor films Ghostbusters 2

Speculation has arrived online that Bill Murray and Kelis are dating while the actor is filming a sequel to a popular franchise’s reboot.

Murray, 72, is on location in the United Kingdom for Ghostbusters 2, and Kelis, 43, recently performed in London.

Kelis recently performed at the Mighty Hoopla festival in Brockwell Park, and Murray was there to support his rumored girlfriend.

Additionally, the rumored couple posed for a photo together backstage at the event this past weekend.

Reportedly, this was one of several recent shows for Kelis that the What About Bob? and Groundhog Day star attended.

Their relationship is said to have come about due to their bonding over losing their spouses while still in the United States.

The Bill Murray and Kelis dating rumors popped up based on a report from The US Sun, which revealed details from an inside source about their bonding over recent bereavements.

Based on The Sun’s details, Murray and Kelis had each lost their spouse within the past few years. Murray lost his estranged wife, costume designer Jennifer Butler, in 2021, with whom he shared four children.

In March 2022, Kelis lost her second husband, Mike Mora, to stomach cancer. The couple had two children together. She was also married to rapper Nasir “Nas” Jones for five years, and they share a son.

Murray, an actor and comedian, has been nominated for multiple Golden Globes for various films, winning one for Lost in Translation. He’s also been nominated for one Academy Award, also for his work in Lost in Translation.

Kelis, real name Kelis Rogers, is known for her hit song Milkshake and released six studio albums. She is also a chef. She debuted her Feast sauce line after graduating from Le Cordon Blue nearly a decade ago.

In April 2020, she was part of the debuting Cooked With Cannabis on Netflix, a competition cooking series.

The reported reason for Murray and Kelis’ bonding and their relationship have yet to be confirmed, as NY Daily News indicates they reached out to representatives for both Murray and Kelis with no reply given.

Who are Bill Murray and Kelis’ children?

Murray has a total of six children, all sons. Kelis has two sons and a daughter. All of their children arrived from their former spouses.

As mentioned, Murray had four children with his estranged wife, Jennifer Butler. They are Caleb, 30; Jackson, 27; Cooper, 26; and Lincoln, 19.

Additionally, Murray shares Homer, 41, and Luke, 38, with his first wife, Margaret Kelly.

Kelis shares one son, Knight, 13, with ex-husband Nas. She had another son, Shepherd, 8, and a daughter Galilee, 2, with her late husband, Mike Mora.

“Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap,” an insider said, per The Sun.