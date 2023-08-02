Beyonce snubbed Lizzo after lawsuit revealed

Lizzo’s recent lawsuit has seemingly resulted in her removal from a song by fellow singer Beyonce, based on a recent performance.

During a concert last night in Boston, Massachusetts, Queen Bey noticeably replaced a reference to Lizzo in one of her hit songs.

While singing Break My Soul (The Queens Remix), Beyonce repeatedly included the name “Badu” instead of Lizzo’s, where it usually is in the lyrics.

“Rosetta Tharpe, Santigold, (Vogue) Bessie Smith, Nina Simone (Vogue), Betty Davis, Solange Knowles. Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl’ (You know you can do it),” is how the original song lyrics go.

However, Beyonce seemingly switched things up with “Betty Davis, Solange Knowles. Badu, Badu, Badu, Badu,” during her performance, referring to singer Erykah Badu.

According to Page Six, a video surfaced on Twitter revealing the lyrical change as Beyonce performed the song in Boston. As of this writing, that video has been deleted.

Lizzo is facing a lawsuit from her former dancers

As Monsters and Critics reported Tuesday, Lizzo (real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson) is being sued by former dancers over allegations of sexual harassment and that she created a hostile work environment.

The lawsuit was filed by three former dancers who worked for Lizzo between 2021 and spring 2023. Per TMZ, the lawsuit indicates they were “either unjustly fired or forced to resign due to unbearable circumstances.”

While many alleged events are detailed in the lawsuits, one, in particular, included a visit to Amsterdam’s Red Light District, which is known for its adult entertainment, including sex shows, nude bars, and clubs.

Lizzo’s former dancers alleged that they were pressured by the singer to touch nude dancers at a live sex show they attended while there. Dancers claimed they felt they might lose their jobs if they didn’t cooperate.

Additional claims in the lawsuit include the mention of Lizzo and her team shaming one of the dancers due to her weight gain, as well as the dance caption forcing her religious beliefs on dancers.

As of this report, Lizzo and her team have not responded publicly to the recent lawsuit or allegations.

Additionally, the Made In America Festival, scheduled for September 3 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, still has Lizzo advertised as a headline artist with SZA on their webpage.

Beyonce may have changed lyrics for a different reason

While many believe Beyonce’s lyrical change-up was due to Lizzo’s bombshell lawsuit, there might be another reason the singer swapped in Badu.

Earlier this week, singer Erykah Badu accused Beyonce of copying her looks and using the fashion during her Renaissance Tour.

Badu, 52, brought up the claims on her Instagram Story, writing, “I guess I’m everybody stylist” for one of her IG slides.

She showed Beyonce wearing an oversized metallic hat during a performance, something Badu has become known for throughout her career.

As Badu’s claims arrived, Beyonce shared a carousel post from her performance in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The first photo in the set has her wearing an oversized metallic hat.

Beyonce’s post prompted Badu to stop by the comments section to give her thoughts, although her remark’s intention was unclear.

“I’m flattered,” Badu said in the comments.

Per Page Six’s report, Beyonce’s reps hadn’t responded to their requests for comments on the matter, leaving it a mystery if the singer was shading Lizzo or Badu or paying tribute to the latter with the repetitive shout-out during her performance.