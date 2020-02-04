Beyoncé and Jay-Z didn’t stand for national anthem at the Super Bowl and feelings are mixed

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Beyoncé and Jay-Z didn’t stand for the national anthem at the Super Bowl. Fans have mixed feelings regarding the billionaire duo choosing to sit as opposed to standing. The couple is drawing praise and criticism over their very controversial choice.

TMZ obtained video footage of Jay-Z, Beyoncé and their daughter Blue Ivy sitting down while Demi Lovato sang the national anthem. Everyone else around the Carter family was standing, so their choice to sit stood out like a sore thumb.

The couple has been supporters of Colin Kaepernick’s protesting since the day he began kneeling for the national anthem.

Neither Beyoncé nor Jay-Z have commented on all the drama surrounding their choice. A rep for the couple is keeping quiet too, which is only adding fuel to the fire. People are divided over their decision to sit, and it is blowing up social media.

The backlash

There are many fans of Beyoncé and Jay-Z that are slamming the couple for sitting during the national anthem. Several Twitter users bashed them for disrespecting a country that made them rich. They have benefitted significantly from this country, and fans feel they should show more respect.

Social media users were also outraged at the famous couple for teaching their daughter to disrespect the United States. Fans expressed Bey and Jay should be ashamed for what they have shown Blue Ivy, in terms of the privilege to live in this country.

Not only should Beyoncé and Jay Z be ashamed for sitting during our National Anthem BUT they should be more ashamed that they have raised their child to also sit and disrespect our nation. We stand for the men and women who put their lives on the line everyday for US. Disgusting. — Blair Buys (@blairbuys) February 3, 2020

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren, referred to the rapper as a “crack dealer” and told the famous duo to try another country that does not “oppress” them so much.

Beyoncé & Jay-Z (former crack dealer)sit for the national anthem because apparently the United States of America has oppressed them with millions upon millions of dollars & fans. Sounds rough. Maybe they should try another country that allows them a little more freedom & success? — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) February 3, 2020

The praise

Yes, fans of the super famous duo are upset, but not everyone is hating on them. Many social media users are praising Jay-Z and Beyoncé, claiming the country gives people the right to show respect in their own way.

Sitting and standing for the anthem is included in that freedom, a topic that was brought up multiple times by fans. Even one former military member pointed out the 1st Amendment rights apply to people’s choice to stand or sit because, again, it is all about freedom.

I served in the US Military for over 20 years proudly, and I did, so that people could exercise their 1st amendment rights – like, for example, not having to stand for the National Anthem. It is their right to not stand if they choose. Freedom. pic.twitter.com/g66y5EJEkc — Steve Tressler (@SteveTressler) February 3, 2020

Other social media users gave mad respect to the couple for continuing to support Colin and his fight for racial justice.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are making headlines for their choice to sit during the national anthem at the Super Bowl. It has become one hot topic on social media with people divided over the action.