Beyhive is coming for Monica Lewinsky after she called out Beyoncé

Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky has found herself amidst the wrath of the Beyhive after calling out the Houston-born superstar, Beyoncé, for a lyric in her 2013 hit song Partition.

This past Monday, Lewinsky tweeted out an article detailing Beyoncé’s plans to remove the offensive word “spazz” from her new song Heated.

Taking the opportunity to air her own grievance toward the famed entertainer, Lewinsky also tweeted, “uhmm, while we’re at it… #Partition.”

“He popped all my buttons and he ripped my blouse,” the song’s lyrics read. “He Monica Lewinsky’d all on my gown.”

Back in 2014, Lewinsky brought up the lyric in a write-up for Vanity Fair.

Addressing Beyoncé, Lewinsky said at the time, “Thanks, Beyoncé, but if we’re verbing, I think you meant ‘Bill Clinton’d all on my gown,’ not ‘Monica Lewinsky’d.’”

And while Lewinsky has kept a relatively low profile following her publicized affair with former U.S. president Bill Clinton, the 48-year-old is currently trending and facing backlash on social media for calling out Queen Bey.

The Beyhive comes for Monica Lewinsky

Calling out Lewinsky for targeting Beyoncé as opposed to other artists who’ve name-dropped her in songs, one fan tweeted, “Will you be going after all the artists or just Beyonce?”

One Twitter user asked, “Is [Monica Lewinsky] going to ask every artist to change their lyrics? Maybe stop cherry picking when boundaries apply cuz Beyoncé did nothing others haven’t already.”

Is @MonicaLewinsky going to ask every artist to change their lyrics?



Another added, “Baby soooo many people talked about you don’t only come for beyonce pls.”

A separate commenter wrote, “Okay, Kelis made valid points. Monica Lewinsky, who has ‘rap song muse’ in her bio & has seemingly never called out anyone else for how she’s referenced in their songs… does not.”

Beyoncé’s new album

The highly-anticipated album Renaissance finally dropped last Friday, and fans have been enjoying every minute. Though she released Act I as part of a two-part series, there’s no word on when the second act is set to debut.

The album consists of features from the likes of Tems and Grace Jones and credits popular music producers like The-Dream and Skrillex. Renaissance also features samples from a variety of different artists, including Teena Marie, Big Freedia, and TS Madison.

Originally, Kelis’ 2003 hit Milkshake was interpolated into Energy, a track on the album, but has since been quietly removed following backlash from the Harlem-born singer.

Calling out Chad Hugo and Pharrell of the Neptunes along with Beyoncé for not giving her proper credit and communicating with her about the use of Milkshake, Kelis shared via her social media, “She’s one issue, because it was stupid and disrespectful and she should have at least reached out.”

The 42-year-old continued, “[Chad’s] spineless, it’s a miracle he can keep his neck up. But Pharrell knows better. This is a direct hit at me. He does this stuff all the time. It’s very petty.”

Neither Beyoncé, Pharrell, or Hugo have responded publicly to Kelis’ comments.