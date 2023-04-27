Bam Margera’s brother ‘very worried’ about him, says Jackass star is ‘unrecognizable’ and using meth

Former MTV star Brandon “Bam” Margera is using meth and “hallucinating,” per his brother, Jesse Margera.

As Monsters and Critics recently reported, Bam is reportedly on the run after getting into an altercation that resulted in physical injuries.

Bam’s brother, Jesse, who goes by Jess and is the drummer for the band CKY, claimed that Bam threatened to shoot him in the head and made death threats against their father, Phil Margera, as well as other occupants of the property where the violent brawl took place.

Amid the news that the troubled Jackass star has fled and has yet to be found, Jess took to Twitter and revealed some startling information about his brother.

Jess complained about not being able to track Bam’s phone in a recent tweet dated April 26. In response to the tweet, one of Jess’ Twitter followers sent well wishes to the CKY drummer and his family.

Jess replied to the tweet, noting that he’s trying to “stay positive.” Jess said that Bam has a “meth habit,” which has made him “unrecognizable.”

Bam Margera’s brother Jesse Margera claims the Jackass star is using meth and ‘hallucinating’

“I really don’t know what he’s capable of,” Jess wrote. “Seeing him screaming @ at a person that wasn’t there, hallucinating. It’s really scary & heartbreaking.”

Jesse says Bam is screaming and hallucinating amid his meth use. Pic credit: @jessmargera/Twitter

In another tweet, when one of Jess’ Twitter followers urged him to call Bam to “make peace,” Jess explained that Bam had been awake for a week after using meth and was “screaming at his shadow on the wall,” “randomly attacked” him while he was making coffee, and threatened to kill their father, Phil.

Jess says Bam is using meth. Pic credit: @jessmargera/Twitter

Jess revealed in yet another tweet that Bam is with his girlfriend and her 8-year-old daughter, which has the rocker “extremely worried” about his brother and the little girl.

“She doesn’t deserve this unnecessary trauma,” Jess tweeted.

Jess says Bam is on the run with his girlfriend and her 8-year-old daughter. Pic credit: @jessmargera/Twitter

Bam’s wife, Nicole Boyd, filed for legal separation earlier this year

Although Bam is reportedly with his girlfriend, he’s still legally wed to his estranged wife, Nicole “Nikki” Boyd. Bam and Nikki share one child, their 5-year-old son, Phoenix. In February 2023, Nikki reportedly filed for legal separation from Bam after 10 years of marriage.

In addition, Nikki reportedly requested both legal and physical custody of Phoenix and spousal support.

Meanwhile, TMZ has reported that Bam has surrendered himself and is due back in court at the end of May.