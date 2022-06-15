Bam Margera ‘missing’ after leaving court-ordered rehab 

Bam Margera is reportedly missing after leaving court-ordered rehab. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Sam Wax/Starlitepics/AdMedia

Viva La Bam star Bam Margera is reportedly “missing” from a court-ordered rehab facility.

The reality tv star and skateboarder has struggled with substance abuse issues over the years and undergone many stays at rehab centers across the United States. Bam also had career setbacks, including his firing from the latest Jackass movie, which led to a lawsuit and, ultimately, a settlement.

His latest stay at a rehabilitation center in Delray was court-ordered, so the skateboarder was not free to go. Bam allegedly expressed dissatisfaction with the facility and decided to leave against the court’s wishes. As a result, a rehab manager filed a police report with the Delray Police Department.

Troubles have plagued Bam since he appeared on the MTV show Jackass.

Bam Margera impulsively left a court-ordered rehab

A police report was filed on Monday after Bam Margera impulsively left a court-ordered rehab in Delray, Florida.

TMZ reports that Bam was unhappy with the arrangements at the rehabilitation center. He allegedly fled the facility and told loved ones he wanted to go to a different place.

Bam reportedly argued with his wife and left the facility abruptly in a black sedan.

Luckily, the reports continue that sources do not believe Bam is a danger to himself or others. Sources say they are trying to get Bam to return to the facility, wherever he is.

Bam had been doing well before this incident— he settled his lawsuit for wrongful termination against Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze, Paramount Pictures, and MTV and started working out with friends.

Bam Margera fired from the latest Jackass movie

The crew from MTV’S Jackass returned after 11 years to bring fans Jackass Forever. The film featured the old squad, including Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, and Wee-Man, as they engaged in wild stunts and played pranks.

Jackass Forever was released on February 1, 2022, by Paramount Pictures. But fans noticed it was missing one key person — Bam Margera.

Bam was ordered to stay sober during the filming of Jackass because the production was concerned for his safety. Part of the conditions of Bam’s inclusion in the latest Jackass movie was that he needed to stay sober, undergo drug testing, and seek psychological help.

Bam failed a urine test and was fired from the movie last February. The MTV star was very upset about this and ultimately sued the production for wrongful termination.

He settled the lawsuit a few months ago.