Ayesha Curry new look: NBA star husband Steph Curry defends wife’s new hair color

Celebrity cook Ayesha Curry has caused quite a stir with her brand new look.

The controversial new hairdo led to some negative comments, which caused her husband, NBA star Steph Curry, to leap to her defense.

The famous brunette surprised everyone yesterday when she posted a short video of herself rocking a brand new blonde look with her hubby on Instagram.

The pair were bopping away in a car with Ayesha looking beautiful with her newly died blonde hair. Steph sat behind her in a baseball cap and sporting a big grin on his face as he danced.

Ayesha captioned the post with: “Mom goes blonde (temporarily).” She has yet to clarify if there was a specific reason for the change in hair color or whether she just fancied trying something new.

Ayesha Curry’s new look has been a bit controversial

The actor and cook received a ton of praise in the comments, but also got some negative feedback, which prompted her husband to step in and heap the praise on his wife.

Fans and celebrities flocked to show their love for Ayesha’s look. Singer HoodCelebrityy (Tina Pinnock) shared the same sentiment of many fans when she wrote, “This color look dope on you sis so pretty. 😍😍😍😍”

Comedian Loni Love didn’t sit on the fence when she messaged: “I love the blonde!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” And Gabrielle Union wrote: “Okkkkkk.🔥🔥🔥”

Ayesha Curry new look attracted some haters

Most of the other comments were really supportive and called Ayesha “hot” and “cute.” However, there were also quite a few negative comments and a bit of confusion. Many fans told her that she looked like a white woman.

One Instagram user wrote, “I couldn’t figure out why Steph was chillin with some white woman without his wife being present.” And another said they thought it was Cameron Diaz in the video.

Another fan accused her of cultural appropriation, saying, “This is cultural appropriation you are stealing white people’s culture.”

Someone else wrote, “White girl look during BLM movement🤔.”

It was then that Ayesha’s Golden State Warrior husband stepped up. Steph Curry wrote to his wife: “You beautiful baby. And don’t you let anybody tell you differently, ok? I mean it.”

He then called the haters a “bunch of meanies” and told Ayesha to be herself: “There’s just a bunch of meanies out there and I don’t like it. I don’t like it one bit. Do you boo boo.”

Steph then injected some humor into the situation when he suggested it might be a wig; he wrote: “P.S. If the wig falls off I won’t tell anybody, I promise. Pinky promise. It be hilarious though, but won’t anybody know. Wait- that’s been you in this bed the whole time??? I ain’t even know. Now I’m tripping.”

The Curry family has been involved in a hairy controversy before. Last year, singer Drake announced on Instagram that he was auctioning off the lint he plucked from Steph Curry’s hair on eBay. Unfortunately for anyone hoping to make a purchase, it turned out to be untrue.

Ayesha Curry hit the headlines last year when she revealed on Jada Pinkett Smiths’ Red Table Talk that she’s jealous of all the attention that Steph gets from other women. She also complained that other men aren’t interested in her since she is married.