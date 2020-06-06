Aston Merrygold and fiancee Sarah Lou Richards welcome second child

Former JLS boy band singer Aston Merrygold has welcomed a baby boy with fiancee Sarah Lou Richards.

The 32-year-old JLS star took to Instagram earlier today to announce that he and Sarah welcomed their second child on Friday.

He also revealed that the name of the newborn is Macaulay Shay.

He posted a black-and-white photo showing little Macaulay Shay holding his parents’ fingers in both hands.

“Welcome to the world baby boy. Macaulay Shay Merrygold. 12:52 pm 5/6/2020”

Sarah Lou Richards also shared the same photo and caption on her Instagram.

Fans and friends sent congratulatory messages on Instagram

Merrygold’s social media followers responded to his happy Instagram post with congratulatory messages.

“CONGRATULATIONS… love you all,” the choreographer and former S Club 8 member Aaron Renfree wrote.

“So happy for you,” teen actress Tillie Amartey (Tillie Thalia) wrote.

“Oohhhhh!!!!!! Yay!!!! It’s a little boy!!! How beautiful!!! So happy for you guys!” the Pussycat Dolls singer and dancer Kimberly Wyatt responded.

Merrygold’s Twitter followers also posted congratulatory messages

People also posted congratulatory messages on Twitter. Among friends who congratulated the couple on Twitter included the British singer and former JLS bandmate, Oritse Williams.

Welcome to the world baby boy 💙

Macaulay Shay Merrygold

12:52pm 5/6/2020 https://t.co/BJRWcJOnoI — AM (@AstonMerrygold) June 6, 2020

Myyyyy brooooo!!!! What a beautiful little family you have. Love to you and Sarah, big bro Grayson and the new little legend Macaulay Shay. LOVE U ALL!!!!! 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙l — Oritsé Williams (@Oritse) June 6, 2020

Congratulations to you all, LOVE the name 💙💙💙 — Sarah Moore (Bouasker) (@support4oritse) June 6, 2020

Aston announced he and Sarah were expecting a baby in January

Aston first announced that he and Sarah Lou were expecting their second child back in January. He took to Instagram to post a video showing him and Sarah dancing energetically to Pharrell Williams’s Happy.

Their two-year-old son, Grayson, later appeared on camera wearing a sweater with the message: “I’m going to be a super big brother.”

Aston then revealed a sonogram photo and announced that they were expecting their second child.

“So we’ve got something to tell you and the only way to do it is… 3 just became 4.. (I really am the luckiest man alive!!!!!!!!) love from the Merrygold family.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6F60aZgaNj/

Aston Merrygold bio

Aston Merrygold was a member of the British boy band JLS. Merrygold and his JLS bandmates — Williams, Marvin Humes, and JB Gill –were the runners-up in Season 5 of the British music competition show, The X Factor.

JLS split in December 2013 and since then Merrygold has appeared as a judge on the U.K. talent show Got to Dance.

He also appeared as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 (Season 15). He and his dance partner Janette Manrara won Strictly Come Dancing Christmas TV Special in 2018.

He attempted to start a solo career. His unreleased solo album Showstopper was originally planned for release in 2016 after he released the album’s lead single, Get Stupid, in 2015.

Merrygold and Sarah Lou got engaged in 2017.