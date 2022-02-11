Ashley Graham shares first photo of twin sons, reveals their names

Ashley Graham has three sons with husband Justin Ervin. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

A month after giving birth to twin boys, model Ashley Graham has announced their names.

The 34-year-old shared a heart-warming photo, breastfeeding one of her one-month-old boys while holding the other over her shoulder.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Ashley revealed the boys’ names and said that being a parent to three young children is difficult.

“Malachi & Roman [white heart emoji] my boys have been the greatest teachers and biggest reminders that I can do hard things. this has not been easy, but it’s so worth it. still can’t believe I have 3 children 🤯 can’t wait to share my birth & postpartum journey with you all soon ❤️” she wrote.

In January 2020, Graham and her husband Justin Ervin welcomed their first child, Isaac.

As previously reported, the couple shared the moment they found out they were having twins after expecting one child.

Graham revealed she delivered her twin boys at home shortly after giving birth:

“Justin and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy,” Graham wrote in a statement we previously published.

Ashley Graham’s husband pays tribute following the birth of their twins

Graham’s husband shared the same photo as Graham over multiple Instagram posts for a larger collage grid.

In the post, which featured a picture of his wife, he paid tribute to Graham with the following statement:

“I can’t express how to describe what I witness day-to-day as @ashleygraham takes every moment of every second to take care of our new little boys. ‘Impressive’ is too small. ‘Amazing’ is closer. ‘Mother’ is perfect. I love you.”

Ashley Graham went nude for a baby bump photoshoot

Graham gets candid with her fans when it comes to her family life and pregnancy journey. In the twins’ name revelation, she also teased detailing her post-partum journey as she takes the next step in motherhood.

Before delivering the twins, Graham went nude for a photoshoot, flaunting her baby bump.

The stunning model flaunted her stretch marks in a nude photo, revealing her husband’s creative take on the beaut marks in the caption:

“Justin says my stretch marks look like the tree of life,” she wrote.

In a second nude shot of her baby bump, Graham went high-fashion — photographed by fashion photographers Luigi Murenu and Iango Henzi.

Graham shared the artistic black and white photo with her 16.4 million followers, writing in the caption:

“thank you @luigiandiango for capturing me and my boys 🖤 and thank you @heartsciencemidwifery (Kimm Sun) for the beautiful artistry that brought the image of my boys to life [white heart emoji]”

Justin and Ashley married 12 years ago and welcomed their first child after ten years together.