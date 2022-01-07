Ashley Graham shared NSFW bare baby belly before giving birth to twin boys

American model Ashley Graham welcomes twins with her husband Justin Irvin. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Model Ashley Graham revealed she had given birth to twin boys on Friday, January 7.

The 34-year-old model has a son named Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin with her husband Justin Ervin, who was born in January 2020.

Graham married Ervin, a cinematographer, in 2009 after the couple met in church.

She revealed the joyous news less than 24 hours after sharing a stunning NSFW baby bump photo showing her enormous belly, carrying her two boys to term.

“Justin and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy,” she wrote on Twitter and her Instagram Story, continuing:

“I’m taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly can not wait to share more with you all.”

Pic credit:@ashleygraham/Twitter

Less than a day before giving birth, Ashley shared an NSFW photo, wearing a green sweater and showing off her bare pregnant belly as she waited to deliver her twin babies, writing in the caption “extended stay.”

Ashley Graham shared the moment she found out she was having twins

In July 2021, Graham announced on Instagram that she was pregnant 18 months after giving birth to her first son.

“The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories,” she said in the caption of the photo, adding: “I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us.”

Two months later, she posted a video with her husband sharing the moment she discovered she was pregnant with twin boys.

Five days ago, Graham told her Instagram followers that she made it to full term, suggesting that she was past the due date to give birth.

“made it full term today (40 weeks!). due dates are just a suggestion, babies will always come on their birthday,” she wrote in the caption.

Graham had a natural birth with her first child

For the birth of her first child Isaac, the model revealed that she had a natural birth at home.

She spoke candidly about giving birth to her husband on the Pretty Big Deal podcast.

“Nothing prepares you for just how magical and intense giving birth is; I’m so grateful that I was able to deliver naturally in my home with my husband by my side for all 6 hours of labor.

In the podcast episode, she credited her husband for helping her get through the six hours of labor and noted how they are a family forever after welcoming a child.

Graham started modeling at the age of 12 and is one of the most famous plus-size models with over 15 million followers on Instagram.

She has been featured in Vogue Magazine, Sports Illustrated, and Harper’s Bazaar.

In addition, she has walked for designers such as Michael Kors, Dolce and Gabbana, H&M, Tommy Hilfiger, and Rag and Bone.