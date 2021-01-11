Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted riding a bicycle in Santa Monica: Terminator actor’s video in which he calls for national unity goes viral

Arnold Schwarzenegger was spotted on Saturday riding a bicycle down a lane in Santa Monica.

The Terminator star was wearing a blue t-shirt emblazoned with the words “Elite Orthosport Performance.”

He also wore black pants and shoes, dark shades, and a mask in compliance with the advice by public health officials amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The former bodybuilder, who won the Mr. Universe title when he was 20 years old, and went on to win the Mr. Olympia bodybuilding contest multiple times, still looks trim and fit at 73 years old.

The latest sighting comes after the actor was spotted on Wednesday shopping at Citron, a women’s clothing store in Santa Monica. He was seen alighting from an SUV that had his bike strapped to the back.

Schwarzenegger’s girlfriend Heather Milligan owns Elite Orthosport Performance

When Schwarzenegger was spotted shopping at Citron last week, fans speculated that he was doing some light shopping for his physical therapist girlfriend Heather Milligan.

Heather Milligan, 45, is the owner of Elite Orthosport Performance, a health outfit that focuses on “orthopedic and sports physical therapy.”

Schwarzenegger and Milligan have been dating since 2013.

Monsters and Critics reported back in October 2020 that Schwarzenegger’s daughter, Katherine, came to the defense of her husband Chris Pratt after fans named him the “worst Chris in Hollywood.”

Katherine and the Peter Quill (aka Star-Lord) actor tied the knot back in June 2019.

Schwarzenegger just released a viral video in which he called for national unity

The former California governor took to his social media pages earlier today (Sunday) to upload a seven-and-a-half minute video that went viral on Twitter and Instagram.

As of this writing, the video has received more than 2.8 million views on Instagram, more than 830,000 likes and 250,000 retweets on Twitter.

In the video, Schwarzenegger called for national unity following the January 6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C.

The mob action led to the death of at least five people, including a police officer.

Schwarzenegger criticized President Trump for his alleged involvement in the mob action that occurred while Congress certified electoral votes after the November 2020 general election.

He added that the nation needs to heal.

He also recalled his childhood experience in post-World War II Germany and compared the assault on the U.S. Capitol to the infamous anti-Semitic Kristallnacht (“Night of the Broken Glass”) riots in the 1930s under Hitler’s Nazi regime.

Schwarzenegger displayed his Conan the Barbarian sword

During his video speech, Schwarzenegger talked about the resilience of the U.S. democracy, comparing it to the process of forging a sword’s steel blade.

To illustrate his point, he reached beside his desk and raised the famous sword he wielded in his 1982 movie Conan the Barbarian.

He said that U.S. democracy is like the steel blade of a sword because the more it is tested, the stronger it becomes.

Fans are looking forward to the premiere of Schwarzenegger’s new movie Kung Fury 2, currently in post-production, according to IMDb.

He is also set to reprise his role as Conan the Barbarian in The Legend of Conan.