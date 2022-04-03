Ariana Grande hinted that she won’t be attending the Grammys

Ariana Grande’s recent post hinted that she won’t be at the Grammys. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Hold your horses, Arianators. The pop singer’s recent social media post hints that she will be absent at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

Ariana Grande is currently nominated in three categories for Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Pop Solo Performance. The last two noms are for her studio album Position, whereas the Album of the Year nod is for her guest appearance on Doja Cat’s Planet Her album.

What did Ariana Grande say?

The “Thank U, Next” singer posted a behind-the-scenes video of her recording Positions. She captioned it, “some positions memories to celebrate grammy day :) reflecting on an incredible process with so many creatives that i love and respect so deeply.”

She continued, “i love this album so. it’s an honor to be recognized today alongside so many brilliant musicians and human beings that i love. to have each other, to have the gifts that we have, to share and feel heard.. is not something to take for granted, we’ve already won.”

The last line caught the attention of her fans: “have a beautiful time, i am celebrating all of you there today!”

The singer-actor has been lying low lately. Her recent social media posts show Grande promoting her new beauty brand and pledging her advocacy toward the trans community amid recent government-led attacks.

In one post, she pledged to match up to $1,500,000 of donations to support a list of trans advocacy groups. The list included Black Trans Advocacy Coalition, Southern Arizona Gender Alliance, and Equality Florida.

“right now there are hundreds of disgraceful bills pending in state legislature that target trans youth and aim to curb their rights. this will provide critical funds to organizations advocating for the rights of trans youth. please share & swipe to find out more about where exactly our money is going,” shared Grande.

Who else is missing the Grammys?

Grande isn’t the only big-name celeb missing this year’s Grammys. Country singer Miranda Lambert also shared that she won’t be in attendance – and she’s suffering from major FOMO.

“I’m not getting to go again,” Lambert told ABC Audio. She cited that she’s busy with the forthcoming release of her new record and “everything.” The singer recently announced that she’d be doing a Las Vegas residency called Velvet Rodeo.

The country singer continued to reflect on missing the infamous awards ceremony. “We were on a group text this morning. I feel like I have FOMO.” Lambert is nominated for two Grammys this year, including Best Country Duo/Group Performance and Best Country Album.

The Grammys begin Sunday, April 3 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.