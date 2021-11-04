Ariana Grande has fans shook as she shows some serious skin in cut-out top

Ariana Grande has fans in a tizzy with a new photo as she reveals a lot of skin in a cut-out top. Pic credit: ©ImageCollectAgency/carrie-nelson

Ariana Grande is shaking her fans to the core with her latest photo.

Ariana wore a skin-revealing cut-out top

The Rain on Me singer and The Voice judge, 28, rocked Instagram with a showy display of skin as she killed it in a sexy cut-out top.

With her body sprawled out on the floor and her hair silky smooth and down around her shoulders, the megastar looked absolutely flawless as she posed for the camera.

Ariana’s top was a risque piece that gave the hint of a long sleeve shirt save for the patchy nature of the ensemble.

Various sections of the material looked to be strung together by small, golden beads, either in lengthy segments or simply cinched together in parts by one bead at a time.

The singer wore minimal makeup except for a bit of mascara and possibly a bit of foundation and lip gloss and was the epitome of natural beauty.

Fans were in awe of Ari’s snap and flocked to her page to comment on the daring attire.

Pic credit: @arianagrande/Instagram

“Once again we are shook 💓💓,” wrote one fan while another said, “loooooord have mercyyyy.”

Ariana Grande recently shared a sultry shot of herself in knee-high, heeled silver boots

Ariana shared an eye-catching snap from her recent shoot for her new beauty line before stunning fans with her breathtaking Instagram pic.

She looked almost futuristic in knee-high, heeled silver boots, elbow-length, black velvet gloves, and a corset top with see-through mesh.

Holding some sort of large silver capsule in her hand while the other propped her up as she leaned back in a semi-reclined position, Ariana really worked it for the camera.

Who is Ariana Grande’s husband Dalton Gomez and how long have they been together?

After some higher profile relationships, one with SNL star Pete Davidson in 2018, Ariana found love with real estate agent Dalton Gomez in early 2020.

The pair spent some time together during the height of the pandemic in early 2020 before going public with their budding relationship.

After several months of dating, Dalton and Ari got engaged in late 2020 and were married in a lavish and intimate ceremony on May 15th, 2021.