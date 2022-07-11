Anthony Hopkins delights fans as he dances for ‘Sunday Summer Vibes’ 

Anthony Hopkins put on his dancing shoes in a delightful video shared on TikTok for fans. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FS/AdMedia

Sir Anthony Hopkins showed that he still has moves in a dance video shared on his social media.

The Westworld actor wore a Hawaiian shirt while he danced to upbeat music and added some choreography.

Sir Anthony extended his arms and got into the beat as he moved his body to Colombian music.

The Thor actor posted the video on TikTok and quickly received millions of likes for the chair.

Anthony Hopkins dances to Colombian music in new social media share

Anthony Hopkins shared an unexpected but appreciated video on his TikTok page today. The Hannibal actor wore a green and blue Hawaiian shirt, beige slacks, and brown shoes as he danced to South American music.

Anthony looked at the camera and smiled as he stepped forward and extended his arms. He chewed gum and appeared concentrated as he waved his hands to the beat. Anthony wore a stylish tan and black Panama hat, which he later removed. He swung the hat around before placing it back on his head and adding some arm choreography.

Behind Anthony were beautiful pieces of furniture, lush houseplants, and lots of natural light.

Anthony Hopkins celebrates sobriety after nearly drinking himself to death

Anthony Hopkins’ latest share was light-hearted, but The Silence of the Lambs actor has endured dark days. In 2020, he shared a 59-second video where he attempted to spread hope to his fans and followers.

Anthony tweeted a black and white video featuring him in a library while he shared personal thoughts and wise words. Anthony revealed that he was celebrating an astounding 45 years of sobriety.

With gratitude, I celebrate 45 years of sobriety. pic.twitter.com/fxzMRGlI4m — AHopkins.eth (@AnthonyHopkins) December 29, 2020

The Silence of the Lambs star explained that he had a wake-up call that changed his life.

He shared, “It’s been a tough year, full of grief and sadness for many, many, many people. But 45 years ago today, I had a wake-up call. I was heading for disaster. I was drinking myself to death. I got a message, a little thought, that said, ‘Do you want to live or die?’ I said I wanted to live. And suddenly the relief came, and my life has been amazing.”

The iconic British actor took a hopeful tone, “Today is the tomorrow you were so worried about yesterday. You, young people: don’t give up, just keep in there, just keep fighting. ‘Be bold, and mighty forces will come to your aid.’ That’s sustained me through my life.”