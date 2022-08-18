Anne Heche cause of death revealed

The late Anne Heche at the 25th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala held at Beverly Hilton Hotel. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

A coroner has released details of actress Anne Heche’s cause of death following a fiery car crash that left her dead at just 53.

On August 5, the Hollywood actress crashed her car into a home in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles.

A few days later, a representative for Heche said she was in a coma and in critical condition.

On August 11, reports revealed Heche was not expected to survive and was kept on life support to determine if her organs were viable for donation.

Last Sunday, it was announced that Anne Heche’s wish to be an organ donor was fulfilled after a recipient was found and underwent a procedure that same day.

The Hollywood actress was then taken off life support as tributes poured in before and after she was declared dead.

Anne Heche’s death is ruled an accident

Heche’s death was ruled an accident by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, according to a coroner’s report seen by PEOPLE magazine.

The report states that the Donnie Brasco actress was killed by smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.

The coroner notes that Heche suffered a “sternal fracture due to blunt trauma,” which caused significant injury following the crash.

Heche was driving her Mini Cooper when she crashed into a Los Angeles home. Both her car and the residence caught fire.

She was reportedly under the influence of cocaine and other drugs at the time of the tragic incident.

Anne Heche’s family released a statement after her unspecified organs were made available for donation.

“We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend,” the statement said.

“Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

Numerous tributes have poured in for the Hollywood actress, including from her son Homer who released a statement.

The woman whose home Anne Heche’s car crashed into speaks out

Lynne Mishele’s house was set on fire after the actress accidentally crashed into her home last week.

She released a video sympathizing with the Hollywood actor who lost her life and her family and friends.

“The news of Anne Heche’s passing is devastating. Her family and her friends and her children, especially, really have suffered a great loss, and my heart goes out for them,” said Mishele.

She continued. “This entire situation is tragic and there really are just no words. I’m sending love to everyone involved.”

Mishele, who was in the backyard of her rented home at the time of the crash, was treated for minor injuries after returning to save her pets from the fire.

A GoFundMe for Mishele has raised over $179,000 at the time of writing this report.

It reveals that she lost most of her possessions in the home, which burnt to the ground. Her two puppies were reportedly unharmed in the fiery accident.