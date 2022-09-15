Anne Hathaway recreates iconic outfit from The Devil Wears Prada

Anne Hathaway recreates iconic look. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/David Acosta/Image Press Agency

Anne Hathaway recreated an iconic outfit from The Devil Wears Prada this weekend while sitting next to Anna Wintour at the Micheal Kors Runway show for New York Fashion Week.

This iconic early-2000s film lives rent-free in the heads of aspiring fashion stylists everywhere.

In the movie, her character transforms from a frumpy journalist who couldn’t dress to save her life to a high-fashion assistant to the biggest name in fashion, Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep.

So, fans were thrilled when the 39-year-old actress who played Andy Sachs in the film stepped out at NYFW wearing one of the character’s most memorable outfits!

Pictures of Anne sitting next to the real-life queen of fashion, Anna Wintour, wearing the same outfit as in the movie, took the internet by storm.

Wintour is the editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine and the Artistic Director of Condé Nast. She is a world-renowned fashionista and the inspiration behind the movie based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel, The Devil Wears Prada.

Anne Hathaway’s iconic look

The front row of a fashion show is filled with celebrities dressed to the nines, and the Micheal Kors runway show was no different.

Anne dressed to impress while remaking a signature look from her role as Andrea Sachs.

She paired a black knitted turtle neck sweater dress with a chestnut brown leather crocodile coat that stopped before her knees.

The American actress added a pair of red bottom black pumps from Christian Louboutin to make the outfit pop.

She even wore a high ponytail with blunt bangs and a nude lip to curate a similar look to the last outfit in the iconic fashion movie, which fans quickly pointed out.

This was the perfect choice for the evening as she looked elegant, sophisticated, and very knowledgeable of the seating arrangements for the event.

Anna Hathaway and Anna Wintour NYFW

When sitting next to Anna Wintour at New York Fashion Week after playing her assistant in one of the most iconic fashion movies, it’s only fitting to dress the part.

Anne made sure to channel Andrea Sachs as she sat down at Micheal Kors, and Wintour was always dressed in her signature look.

Featuring a pair of dark sunglasses, a black and cream printed dress, a light blue gemstone necklace, and her iconic bob, Wintour’s look was as on point as ever.

The well-dressed duo posed for the camera to capture this perfect moment that all inspiring fashionistas will be screaming about!