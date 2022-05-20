Anne Hathaway gets leggy in blue thigh-skimming minidress

Anne Hathaway Armageddon Time. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/David Acosta/Image Press Agency

Anne Hathaway stunned in a thigh-skimming mini dress by Gucci that showed off her slender legs. The gorgeous gown displayed Anne’s petite yet statuesque figure.

She went retro, complete with 60s-inspired green sunglasses, which she removed to reveal cat-eye makeup.

The Devil Wears Prada actress was in Cannes for the 75th Cannes Film Festival, where her film, Armageddon Time, was shown. Alessandra Ambrosio and Julia Roberts also walked the red carpet for the film.

Anne Hathaway goes retro in a thigh-skimming minidress

Anne Hathaway was a Gucci Girl as she set pulses racing with her blue minidress that featured a blue pointed bustier.

A rearview of Anne showed the blue PVC wrapped around Anne’s waist had a bow. She continued to amaze with big sparkling diamonds, courtesy of Bulgari.

Anne served head-to-toe Gucci, complete with metallic silver platform heels by the Italian designer.

Her hair kept with the 60s theme, swept up on each side with pieces of her bangs framing her face on each side. Her half-up, half-down hairstyle featured a bump that added to the sixties feel.

Anne’s stylist, Erin Walsh, posted the photos and shared information about how fans can get that look.

Sher wrote in the caption, “GUCCI GIRL 💙🍾 when in Cannes… with Anne… @gucci @bulgari @annehathaway #cannes #fashion #annehathaway.”

Anne’s fashion choices lately have impressed as she seemingly transformed her style. Her WeCrashed look landed her on best-dressed lists.

Anne Hathaway stars in Armageddon Time

The WeCrashed actress starred with Jeremy Strong in the film about growing up in Queens. Director James Gray wrote and directed the film, which took place in the 1980s in the New York borough. The director said the film addressed heavy topics like white privilege.

James Gray shared, “It’s impossible to look at the world as currently constructed, at least the Western world, at least my own country, which is what I have referenced, and not see white privilege as one of the guiding mechanisms that are in existence.”

The director wanted to explore wealth inequalities and the unfair distribution of power that is inherent in society. He continued, “It’s a system where the same group gets to the top, stays at the top, and they keep everybody else out. And that’s the system we’re running. How do you break that cycle? So to me, it’s the guiding question.”

The 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival continues through May 28th.