Angie Harmon claims Instacart driver shot and killed her dog

Angie Harmon shared a heartbreaking announcement that her dog Oliver was killed at her Charlotte, N.C. home.

The Lifetime movie veteran said that her dog was shot by an Instacart delivery driver on Saturday.

The 51-year-old shared a series of photos and videos of the German shepherd/beagle mix.

“He got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot our dog,” the actress said of the driver.

“Our ring camera was charging in the house, which he saw & then knew he wasn’t being recorded,” she added.

“The police let him go b/c he claimed ‘self defense.’ He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn.”

Angie Harmon was home at the time of the incident

The Rizzoli & Isles alum said that she was at home at the time of the incident and claimed to have heard the person saying, “Yeah, I shot your dog. Yeah, I did.”

“We are completely traumatized & beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved boy & family member.”

Harmon offered some additional information in an Instagram story, including the Instacart account the driver used, which she believes isn’t his account.

“Your actions are despicable and inexcusable,” she wrote of the Instacart employee.

“You’ve not only robbed us of a beloved family member, but you’ve also traumatized us beyond measure.”

In a statement to DailyMail.com, an Instacart representative said that the driver in question had been suspended from the platform.

Instacart responds to the claims from Angie Harmon

The representative said they were “deeply saddened and disturbed to hear about this incident.”

“We have no tolerance for violence of any kind, and the shopper account was immediately suspended from our platform,” the spokesperson added.

Harmon is best known for her work on the original Law & Order, one of her biggest roles on the small screen.

She then moved on to TNT’s Rizzoli & Isles, which drew acclaim across seven seasons before it wrapped up for good in 2016.

Angie Harmon has had a big presence on the small screen over the years

More recently, Angie Harmon had a lucrative multi-picture deal with Lifetime, which saw her playing Hazel King in the network’s hit 2021 movie Buried in Barstow.

The movie ended with a massive cliffhanger, and given the strong response from critics and viewers, it seems that a franchise could be in the works.

Harmon also starred in ABC’s adaptation of the Women’s Murder Club novels from 2007-2008, but the show didn’t get a big enough audience on the network to snag a second season.

