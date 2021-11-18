Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller spotted holding hands in rare public appearance

Actor Andrew Garfield was spotted walking in New York with his new beau, model Alyssa Miller. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Landmark-media

Actor Andrew Garfield has been spotted out and about in New York City with his girlfriend, model Alyssa Miller, in a rare show of public affection.

The 38-year-old The Amazing Spider-man actor and the 32-year-old model were seen getting out of a taxi and then holding hands as they crossed the street in the Big Apple.

Rumors have constantly swirled around Garfield’s love life, and it’s not exactly clear when he began dating the Sports Illustrated model, but the couple certainly appeared to be very much enjoying each other’s company.

The pair were casually dressed with Miller in jeans and a yellow sweater, and Garfield was sporting a blue baseball cap and blue coat with brown trousers. The happy-looking couple appeared to be deep in conversation.

According to People, Garfield and Miller were also seen later that evening as they headed to the Ed Sullivan Theater for a taping of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Garfield was reportedly making an appearance to promote the new Lin-Manuel Miranda movie, Tick, Tick… Boom!

Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller make a cute couple

See photos of Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller together.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Alyssa Miller and Andrew Garfield hold hands. Pic credit: Backgrid

Alyssa Miller and Andrew Garfield walk hand in hand. Pic credit: Backgrid

Rumors have surrounded Andrew Garfield’s love life

There have often been questions and rumors surrounding Garfield’s sexuality; in an interview with Out magazine in 2018, he said: “Up until this point, I’ve only been sexually attracted to women.”

He then somewhat cryptically said: “My stance toward life, though, is that I always try to surrender to the mystery of not being in charge” before adding, “I want to know as much of the garden as possible before I pass – I have an openness to any impulses that may arise within me at any time.”

In the meantime, Garfield began dating his Amazing Spider-man colleague Emma Stone at some point in 2011. The couple appeared to have had an on-again-off-again relationship that lasted until about 2015, when it finally petered out.

The British-American actor was also linked with singer Rita Ora and, more recently, with actor Aisling Bea and model Christine Gabel.

Miller has just as impressive of a dating resume having been married to Cam Avery in 2018; however, the marriage only lasted a few months. She also began dating Hollywood big shot Jake Gyllenhaal in 2013, but they went their separate ways the following year.

Garfield’s new movie Tick, Tick… Boom! is set to hit Netflix and selected theaters on November 19.