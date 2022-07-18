Ana De Armas pictured with bruised and bloody face

Ana De Armas looked worrisome as she posted a picture of her bruised and bloody face. Pic credit: @ana_de_armas/Instagram

Ana De Armas shared a worrying photo on Monday, as she looked bloodied and bruised with big gashes across her face.

Fortunately, it was simply for her movie role in Netflix’s The Gray Man and was most likely the makeup for her character.

In a carousel of Instagram photos, Ana shared a selfie in which she had cuts going across her lips, nose, and forehead.

The first photo showed the actress in a white, floral blazer with a blue tie and matching floral pants. She looked over her shoulder as she sat at a table in front of a cocktail bar atmosphere.

In various videos throughout the swipe-through, Ana was seen practicing her stunts for the movie.

In one, she was seen with her instructor fighting and grabbing a sword from him, throwing it around, and spinning it in her hand.

Ana De Armas was pictured bloodied and bruised on set of new movie

After the first fighting video came the photo that showed her cut and bruised face for the film, appearing to go along with the subsequent videos of the actress practicing her fighting moves for the movie.

Ana was later seen doing target practice with a gun in the desert, as well as standing in front of a helicopter.

She captioned the video, “I still run like a chicken 🐥. But, I wanna thank the incredible stunts team who helped me train and get ready for this incredibly demanding role. I couldn’t have done it without you guys. Also, we had the best time. 🙏🏻♥️ @chilipalmershooting @don_thai #thegrayman.”

In the movie, Ana plays CIA agent Dani Miranda alongside Ryan Gosling.

Gosling, who plays the role of CIA agent Court Gentry, faces off against former CIA agent Lloyd Hansen who is played by Chris Evans.

Also starring in the movie are Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page, Alfre Woodard, and Billy Bob Thornton.

The movie will be available to stream on Netflix on July 22, and Ana will finally get to show off all the hard work she has endured to play her character.

Ana reflected on dating Ben Affleck and claimed media scrutiny was horrible

The ex-girlfriend of Ben Affleck spoke to Elle magazine in an interview published on July 13. She talked about living in L.A. and how her relationship with the actor was actually the reason she left the city; though she said it was the media scrutiny, not Ben himself.

When asked how it was to have her relationship with Ben take up so much space in the media, she replied, “Horrible. Yeah, which is good. That’s one of the reasons why I left L.A.”

Ana is currently working on the film Blonde, in which she will play Marilyn Monroe in a role that could truly put her on the map to an even wider audience.