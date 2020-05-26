Alyssa Milano’s crocheted face mask leads to backlash — Actress responds to fake controversy

Alyssa Milano shared a crocheted face mask on Twitter this weekend as she enjoyed some time with her family in the car.

Along with the image of them all wearing the face mask, Milano tweeted, “Show me your masks! Masks keep people safe and healthy. Show me yours! Ready? Go! #WearAMask.”

What Milano could not have expected was the immediate backlash that people on Twitter sent her way due to her style of mask.

The image itself was innocent enough, depicting Milano, her husband Dave Bugliari, and their two children Elizabella, five, and eight-year-old Milo all wearing masks.

While urging people to say safe, some Twitter users ended up taking the wrong message from what they saw in Milano’s image.

Twitter users attack Alyssa Milano’s crocheted face mask

Below is the image that Alyssa Milano shared on Twitter and one that has already received nearly 28,000 likes and more than 11,000 retweets.

Show me your masks! Masks keep people safe and healthy. Show me yours! Ready? Go! #WearAMask pic.twitter.com/MV9xANK9ll — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 23, 2020

So why did a large group of people decide to complain about the image? A number of Twitter users tried to make fun of her crocheted face mask by saying it wasn’t actually safe.

One person said “Are you SERIOUSLY wearing a KNITTED mask!!!!…as in a MASK WITH HOLES IN IT??”

Another user — sporting a snorkel in their image — stated that “Here is mine. It actually serves a purpose, unlike grandma’s doily you’ve got on.”

Alyssa Milano responds to the Twitter universe

Seeing the backlash that she was receiving for posting a photo of the crocheted face mask, Milano got back on Twitter to share a very succinct comment about her thoughts.

Assholes, mask has a carbon filter in it. So, yes, it might be crochet but totally safe. #WearAMask — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 23, 2020

Milano even took the time to address one particular Twitter user who had decided to use her image as a way to come after her in a political sense. That post and her response to it are shared below.

I wish the media frenzy that's going on for @Alyssa_Milano wearing a mask (with a carbon FILTER) would show the same passion in going after President Trump for NOT wearing one. #WearAMask https://t.co/ow5Oqyx2hR — Peter Morley (@morethanmySLE) May 23, 2020

The former star of Who’s the Boss? and Charmed (not the Charmed reboot) also took the time to share a screenshot of the 100 pack of filters that she had purchased to use with the mask.

This could be a prime opportunity for Milano and her mom to start selling those masks online, especially with all of the attention that they have received in such a short amount of time.

Alyssa Milano is also no stranger to controversy, as she shares her opinions quite frequently on social media, which is why some of the people commenting on her face mask choices may have come to her new post in the first place.