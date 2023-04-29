Allison Holker gets half after Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss died without a will

Allison Holker Boss has been granted half of her late husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss’s earnings after the dancer died tragically without a will.

On December 13, 2022, Boss was found dead in Encino, Los Angeles, in what was ruled a suicide.

Holker filed paperwork to formally prove that she was his wife before being granted a portion of his earnings.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, a judge from the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County granted Holker’s request for the Spousal Property Petition in accordance with California law.

The 40-year-old passed away without leaving a will.

Sign up for our newsletter!

According to the outlet, she will have access to half of the following: his investment earnings, royalties from his company, Stephen Boss Productions, and income from his work in the entertainment industry.

Boss was a professional dancer and television personality who rose to fame in MTV’s The Wade Robson Project and the American version of So You Think You Can Dance.

For about eight years, he was featured on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. His death took many by surprise as he appeared cheerful on social media just days before he died by suicide.

Stephen Boss and Allison Holker celebrated their anniversary a few days before his death

Holker shared a heart-warming montage of the couple’s wedding about three days before he died.

In the caption, she wrote, “It’s our 9th anniversary!! I couldn’t be more grateful to celebrate this perfect magical day!!! Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!!” she wrote, continuing:

“I feel so blessed and loved!! I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted! I LOVE YOU #happyanniversary #bosswedding2013.”

Boss also shared a sweet series of photos to celebrate their union.

Holker has continued to pay homage to her late husband, describing him as a “true beacon of light” in a touching tribute.

Stephen Boss reportedly left a suicide note

Boss reportedly left a note where his body was found in which he alluded to struggles he faced in the past.

TMZ reported that their law enforcement sources said his note was ambiguous in nature and did not reference any of his struggles specifically.

He reportedly checked into a motel and put his phone on airplane mode so that he would not be tracked.

The outlet said that Holker sensed something was wrong when he left his house without his car and didn’t answer her calls. Boss reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.