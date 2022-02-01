Alicia Keys reacts to Janet Jackson admitting she has a crush on her

Alicia Keys reacts to Janet Jackson saying she “would choose Alicia Keys” back in 2008. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

In 2008, Janet Jackson revealed that if she were to be in a lesbian relationship, she would choose to be with singer Alicia Keys.

“I think I would pick Alicia Keys. I think she’s wonderful,” Jackson said at the time to E! Online.

As it turns out, Alicia Keys believes Janet Jackson is wonderful, too.

Almost 15 years later, Keys posted her reaction to being Janet Jackson’s choice on Instagram.

Alicia Keys’ reaction to Janet Jackson choosing her

Alicia Keys is no stranger to confidence, and Janet Jackson’s “crush” on her isn’t shaking the singer’s confidence either.

Her caption on Instagram reads, “I always knew I was BAE. But when @janetjackson says it 💥💥💥💥”.

Keys continues by promoting Janet Jackson’s documentary, stating, “Make sure you watch OUR Sis, THE ICON’s Doc 💯💯💯💯💯”.

The first part of Jackson’s documentary, JANET, premiered January 28 on Lifetime and A&E.

Janet Jackson’s documentary

Janet Jackson’s documentary gives a new perspective on the star and her personal life as she candidly discusses being a mother, her professional life, and certain controversies.

In the preview for the documentary, Janet is asked “You’ve been very private about your personal life up until now. Why did you want to do this documentary?”

Her response? “It’s just something that needs to be done.”

After the premiere of her documentary, a source told PEOPLE that Janet Jackson “hopes to put certain things to rest.”

The source said, “Even though Janet was always an incredibly private person she has wanted to get her story out for some time. She wanted the truth to come out on a variety of issues. She is happy about this series where she discusses her life and career.”

The documentary detailed her struggles such as her relationship with her father, Joe Jackson, struggles with her brother Michael, and battles within her marriages to James DeBarge and René Elizondo Jr.

Her struggles didn’t end with her personal relationships, as her career was frequently shadowed by her family.

The source notes, ”She has had a love-hate relationship with being a Jackson but knows her life would have been different without them to help her gain entry into music and show business.”

“Janet has been a loyal Jackson for the most part — dealing with the competition and the frustrations that go with being a woman in this family, and also in building her own career.”

Although no one expects Janet Jackson to give up her career, she has a new top priority in her life: her 5-year-old son, Eissa.

Janet Jackson reportedly loves being a mom and is extremely happy with her son regardless of any potential difficulties balancing her work and her personal life.