Alexis Sharkey: Who is the Instagram influencer found dead?

Alexis Sharkey is the Instagram influencer whose body was found on the side of a road in Houston, Texas after she went missing over the weekend.

Law enforcement authorities in Houston said Sharkey’s body was found on Saturday morning in the 1000 block of Red Haw Lane.

The spot was near a section of Interstate 10 about 17 miles west of downtown Houston, according to NBC News.

Alexis Sharkey went missing after Thanksgiving

Sharkey, 26, who lived with her husband Tom in Houston, went missing on Friday, November 27, after spending Thanksgiving at home.

She last spoke to her friends at 6 a.m. local time on Friday, according to KHOU11.

Her friends said they became alarmed when she stopped responding to their calls and texts and did not show up for an appointment to watch movies together.

Sharkey’s mother, Stacey Clark Robinault, took to Facebook on Saturday to announce that she hadn’t heard from her daughter for 24 hours.

Robinault took to Facebook after Sharkey’s husband called to inform her that her daughter was missing.

Police said Alexis’ body had no visible wounds

Stacey Clark Robinault later took to Facebook on Sunday to announce that her daughter had been found dead.

The Houston Police Department said her body had no visible wounds and that the cause of death was not immediately known.

A GoFundMe page was set up to raise money for her funeral expenses.

Alexis Sharkey death: Friends and family suspected foul play

Sharkey’s friends and mom said they believed she was murdered.

“I do believe she was murdered. Yes. From what I’ve been able to gather as well as a mother’s gut,” Robinault said, according to Houston’s ABC13.

Sharkey’s friends said she told them during a trip to Marfa, Texas, about a month before she died, that she feared for her safety.

“She confided in me that night… she’s petrified,” a friend reportedly said. “This girl is scared for her life.”

This might be the last photo of Alexis Sharkey alive. She’s there on the right. She spent Thanksgiving with friends who say Alexis was going watch movies with them Sat. The 26YO ‘influencer’ was found dead, naked Sat. morning.@houstonpolice are working to solve case.#khou11 pic.twitter.com/WcMn85Iht3 — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) November 30, 2020

Who was Alexis Sharkey?

Sharkey was an Instagram influencer with more than 33,000 followers.

She specialized in skincare and beauty and described herself on her Instagram profile as a mentor.

She often shared photos of herself with her followers.

Many of her Instagram photos show her posing alone and with friends in different travel destinations and locations, including parks, beaches, holiday resorts, and restaurants across the U.S., the Caribbean, Mexico, and South America.

Alexis was married to Tom Sharkey

Alexis Sharkey was married to Tom Sharkey. She and Tom had been married for nearly a year and they moved to Houston after the wedding.

Tom appears with her in some of her Instagram photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Sharkey | Mentor (@alexissharkey)

One of Alexis’s friends, Tanya Ricardo, told KHOU that Alexis and Tom had issues and that she was planning to file for divorce.

