Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser split after 8 years 

Notoriously private couple Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser are divorcing. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser are getting a divorce after eight years of marriage.

The news comes as reports surfaced that Vincent filed for divorce from Alexis earlier this month.

Alexis and Vincent met on the set of Mad Men in 2012.

Us Weekly obtained paperwork from Putnam County, where the 43-year-old actor filed papers to separate from the 40-year-old actress.

On the AMC series, Vincent played the character Pete Campbell, while Alexis Bledel joined the show during Season 5 to play his character’s mistress Beth Dawes.

The chemistry between Alexis and Vincent proved real as the actors took their love off-screen.

Although both Vincent and Alexis were public figures, the duo remained private about their relationship.

Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser have always remained private

At the Season 6 premiere of Mad Men, Vincent sang the praises of his then-fiancée.

He told Us Weekly, “I’m a very lucky man.” Vincent continued, “I keep saying girlfriend. And then I’m like, ‘I mean, my fiancée!'”

Although there was no announcement beforehand, the statement confirmed that Vincent proposed to Alexis in March 2013.

In June 2014, the pair secretly wed during a ceremony in Ojai, California.

Alexis welcomed their first child, a son, in 2015.

However, staying true to form, neither she nor Vincent revealed the news to the press. It wasn’t until 2016 that Alexis’ former co-star accidentally spilled the beans about the baby.

Alexis Bledel’s co-star accidentally reveals secret pregnancy

What should have been a routine interview for Scott Patterson turned into an unexpected revelation. Scott played Luke Danes on all seven seasons of the show Gilmore Girls alongside Alexis.

He spoke with Glamour about the show’s revival on Netflix called Gilmore Girls: A Day in the Life.

And while Scott meant to drum up publicity about the new series, he inadvertently revealed more than the public knew.

Praising his co-star Alexis, he shared, “She’s really blossomed as a woman and now she’s a proud new mother and married and happy.”

While Scott’s words were kind, Alexis’ motherhood had not been made public.

He provided more details to confirm that his statement was not a mistake.

Scott continued, “We’re comparing notes because my son [Nick, born July 2014] is about a year and a half older than her young son. I’m showing her photos and videos and what to expect. We’re just really enjoying each other’s company.”

Because of Scott’s loose lips, representatives for Vincent and Alexis confirmed the news that the Gilmore Girls actress had welcomed a son.