Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn split after two years of marriage

Toni Garrn announced that she has split from her husband, Alex Pettyfer, after two years of marriage.

In an Instagram Story, the model released a statement about their split.

“Alex and I have made the very difficult decision to divorce. We will continue our relationship as friends and co-parents to our angel Luca,” she wrote, referring to the couple’s daughter, 2-year-old daughter.

“Please respect our privacy during this sensitive time. Thank you,” she concluded, as reported by E! News.

Alex and Toni reportedly began dating in 2018 but were first seen publicly in February 2019 at Elton John’s Oscars party.

The actor and model became engaged on Christmas Eve in 2019, and they married the following year, two months before Christmas in Germany, where the 30-year-old model was born.

Toni last shared an Instagram snap alongside her estranged husband in January this year at the Hahnenkamm-Rennen Kitzbuhel sports event.

In 2022, the pair went to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia for a Red Sea Film event.

In the caption, the model, who is friends with the CEO of Red Sea Film, Mohammed Al Turki, thanked him for the invite to the event.

“First timer in Jeddah🇸🇦 thanks @redseafilm @moalturki for having us, showing us your home!! and showing us what you’ve created for the film industry in Saudi – so proud of you Mo 🤍.”

Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn renewed their vows last year

Less than a year ago, in June 2022, Alex and Tony celebrated their marriage with a wedding vow renewal ceremony in Paros, Greece, in front of friends and family.

In a now-deleted post, as reported by PEOPLE, Garrn posted a video of the former couple on Instagram during the ceremony.

“Yesterday felt like the most beautiful dream,” she wrote in the caption, according to the outlet.

The British actor still has a photo from the ceremony on his Instagram account.

The model still has a photo from their initial wedding on her Instagram of the pair sharing a kiss.

It is unclear what led to the former couple calling an end to their marriage.

Toni Garrn described giving birth as ‘the most magical experience’ of her life

The model and her acting husband welcomed their first child in July 2021.

After giving birth, she introduced her baby to her Instagram followers and revealed her name is Luca Malaika.

She shared a photo holding the newborn and described the feeling of giving birth in the caption.

“The most magical experience of my life brought Luca Malaika into our world last week. She immediately stole our hearts forever.”

The former couple protects their child from social media by not showing her face in photos.