Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriends don’t last if they ‘get too old or too close’

A source reveals Leonardo DiCaprio’s reasoning behind dating younger women. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Undoubtedly, Leonardo DiCaprio prefers only to date younger women — particularly those who have yet to hit the quarter-century mark.

The Titanic actor, 47, has been public about his age-gap relationships throughout his career in Hollywood with models such as Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli, Toni Garrn, Kelly Rohrbach, and Nina Agdal.

Most recently, he dated model Camila Morrone, and the news broke on Tuesday that the couple had called it off.

Camila turned 25 earlier this year on June 16, which may have played a part in the relationship ending due to previous patterns.

When it comes to why Leonardo prefers to date women under the age of 25, it’s simple — he doesn’t want to be tied down.

He believes that after that age, women start to focus on the future and talk about starting a family.

Leonardo DiCaprio says he won’t commit to a woman over the age of 25

“By the time girls reach 25, they’re looking for more — they’re looking to get married and settle down,” a source revealed. “That is not what Leo wants.”

The insider continued, “He does not want a family and does not want to be around women who may press him for that. The minute a girl meets him, the clock is ticking. If she gets too old, in a couple of years, she is gone. If she gets too close, in a couple of years, she is gone.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“He’s gotten older but his taste has not gotten any older.”

Twitter has been off the rails since the news of Leonardo and Camila’s split, particularly loaded with memes about the Gatsby actor ditching his lovers by age 25.

“titanic turns 25 this year at which point i assume leonardo dicaprio will no longer want to be in it,” one user wrote.

Pic credit: @TNeenan/Twitter

“25 really is a rough year…the girlfriends of leonardo dicaprio and anyone using their parent’s health insurance know their days are numbered.”

25 really is a rough year…the girlfriends of leonardo dicaprio and anyone using their parent’s health insurance know their days are numbered https://t.co/8OaM1ztjbB — jess (@jessguida) August 30, 2022

And, of course, the many exaggerated gifs of Leonardo leaving his girlfriends once they hit “that age.”

Leonardo DiCaprio every time one of his girlfriends turn 25 pic.twitter.com/omxdurTWGJ — J4 (@J4MIEMELVIN) September 1, 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio’s recent split from Camila Morrone

As previously reported, Leonardo and his model ex-girlfriend Camila recently decided to call it quits after being together for roughly four years.

The couple was first spotted together in Aspen, Colorado, in 2018 and made their red carpet debut at the 2020 Oscars.

Although Leonardo has come clean about his preference for keeping his relationships simple, a source revealed to People in 2019 that his partnership with Camila was different.

“It’s definitely not a casual relationship. Camila spends a lot of time at his house. Camila is long known as Leo’s girlfriend. And Leo introduced her to both of his parents long ago,” the insider stated.

As of now, neither Leo nor Camila has spoken about the breakup publicly.