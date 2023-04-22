Alec Baldwin says he owes ‘everything’ to wife Hilaria after charges were dropped in film set shooting

Alec Baldwin is likely feeling massive waves of relief after the criminal charges he faced in connection with an on-set shooting were dropped.

Previously, Alec had been charged with involuntary manslaughter after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot while working on his new film, Rust, in 2021.

Along with Alec, the film’s armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was also charged.

New Mexico District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies filed the charges in January 2023.

At the time, the New Mexico DA released a statement that noted she was “keeping with her commitment to pursue justice” for the victims.

However, as previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the charges against Alec have since been dropped, and he’s now recovering from the intensity of the last couple of years.

Alec Baldwin credits his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and says he owes her following the charges being dropped against him

Following the breaking news that all charges were dropped against him in the horrific accident, Alec shared his relief in a gratitude post featuring his wife, Hilaria Baldwin.

In the upload, Alec shared a rather blurry picture of himself and Hilaria while they were seemingly out on a date.

In addition to his gratitude for Hilaria, Alec also dropped a mention of thanks to his lawyer Luke Nikas, who represented him throughout his legal woes.

The post’s caption was kept simple as Alec stated, “I owe everything I have to this woman. (and to you, Luke).”

In a post to her own Instagram, Hilaria also mentioned the charges against Alec being dropped. The dramatic share showed Alec sitting on a chair while holding Hilaria in his arms like a child.

She had her legs pulled up to her chest, and her head dropped against Alec’s shoulder while his arms wrapped around her in an embrace.

The caption was kept even simpler than Alec’s, as it only featured a single red heart emoji.

Alec criticized over how he handled his charges being dropped

Although Alec and Hilaria may be sighing with relief that the charges against him were dropped, some followers were less than pleased with how he handled the situation and wasted no time telling him so in the post’s comments.

One particular commenter didn’t hold back in their disdain for his post claiming to “owe” his wife while the victim’s family is likely still in mourning. The comment noted that it was poor timing for Alec to “publicly appear smug or victorious.”

The commenter concluded that the only actual victim here remains Halyna Hutchins, who died of her injuries.

Another comment pointed out that Alec’s post came off as “tone deaf” and that he missed a clear opportunity to dedicate a post to Halyna instead of choosing to “honor” his wife.

More comments also called him out for being “smug” and seemingly feeling no remorse for the entire situation.

Though Alec has yet to comment on the reactions to his post, it’s likely he’s engaging in some serious family time and considering how they’ll move forward.