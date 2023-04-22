Al Roker discusses his future on Today, new health routines

Al Roker is on the mend and has a new lease on life.

The fresh perspective comes after lengthy hospitalizations left him sidelined from The Today Show.

The famed weatherman spent multiple stints in the hospital in 2022 after he had blood clots in his leg. The blood clots traveled to his lungs, causing severe health complications.

Now that Al has recovered, he is speaking out and keeping fans in the loop.

At 68, Al learned a few valuable lessons from his health woes.

And luckily for fans, he isn’t afraid to share.

Al Roker talks about health struggles and lessons

Al spoke with Entertainment Tonight, accompanied by his wife of 30 years, Deborah Roberts.

Together, the two discussed Al’s miraculous recovery after he spent weeks in the hospital.

For starters, Al said he believed in positive thoughts and prayers.

He explained, “One of the things I learned over the last several months is the power of positive thinking and the power of prayer.”

Al also made some lifestyle changes involving diet and exercise.

He continued, “And once you have a bit of a health scare, you really realize you can’t take it for granted. So, I try and eat a little better [and] exercise a little more.”

Additionally, Al reminded viewers about the importance of sleep. He acknowledged that, at times, he neglected his sleep, which put him at risk for many ailments.

Since sleep is essential to repairing and restoring organ functions, it helps to have sound practices in place to promote optimal respite.

As Al explained, a person can never “catch up” on sleep, so getting a sufficient amount each night is essential.

After getting a wake-up call, Al’s lifestyle has changed slightly. However, Al’s love for his job has remained a constant.

Al Roker discusses his future at Today

Al started his illustrious career with NBC 45 years ago. At the time, Al worked with a local NBC station called WKYC Cleveland in 1978. From there, Al worked his way up the ladder, eventually ending up on NBC’s The Today Show.

When it comes to his work, Al enjoys it more each day.

Accordingly, fans can expect to see him for years to come — as long as his health permits.

Al expressed gratitude to his fans and coworkers for creating a positive work environment.

The television personality gushed, “Every day is a different day and our audience who comes down to the Today show, our crew, our producers — how do you give up something like this?”

The future looks bright for Al Roker’s health and career.