Al Roker back in hospital after short release

Al Roker returned to the hospital 24 hours after being released from his initial stay. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Al Roker concerned fans earlier this month after being admitted to the hospital due to suffering blood clots.

Though he had initially been released in time for Thanksgiving dinner, he was readmitted to the hospital the next day.

Details of his condition are uncertain, but an ambulance was called to his home on Friday. He was carried out of his home on a stretcher before being rushed back to the hospital via ambulance.

Witnesses at the scene reported that his wife, Deborah Roberts, was attempting to follow him to the hospital. However, she had left her belongings in her and Roker’s Tesla, which wouldn’t unlock due to a malfunction.

Neighbors reportedly tried to help a frantic Roberts break the window of the Tesla but were unsuccessful. Roberts ended up departing without her belongings by taxi to the hospital.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Sources claimed that Roker’s condition was concerning but that he improved upon being admitted to the hospital. He is reportedly still hospitalized but surrounded by his family.

Roker and his family have not yet publicly commented on his return to the hospital or his condition.

Al Roker missed the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The news of Roker’s return to the hospital comes just shortly after he missed the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years. The Today Show icon normally would’ve co-hosted the parade, but he was still recovering in the hospital at the time.

Roker confirmed his initial hospitalization on November 18. He revealed that he had been admitted to the hospital the prior week due to suffering a blood clot in his leg, which sent blood clots to his lungs.

However, he assured fans that he was “getting terrific medical care” and was recovering. He paired the announcement with a photo of some get-well flowers and an NBC News mug.

His absence at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was also addressed by his co-hosts, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. The pair explained that he was absent due to his hospitalization.

However, they sent their love to him and also assured viewers that he was doing well and on the road to recovery.

Roker to miss Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting

In addition to missing Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Roker will sadly miss another big holiday event. The Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting will take place late on November 30.

His absence from the tree lighting has not been publicly addressed. However, while Roker has been known to annually host the event, the event page does not list his name as a co-host.

Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez was slated to host in Roker’s place instead.

In addition to missing the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting, Roker has been absent from The Today Show for nearly four weeks now. Roker has been serving as The Today Show’s weekday weatherman since 1996.

Despite the serious blood clots he suffered, he seemed in high spirits upon his release on Thanksgiving Day. He was even filmed walking down the hospital corridor unaided to the exit.

His current condition is unclear, though insiders alleged he was doing better upon re-admittance to the hospital.