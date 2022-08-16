Adele showcases weightloss on magazine cover, says she’ll ‘absolutely’ marry boyfriend

Adele showed off her weight loss on the cover of Elle as she talked about her relationship with Rich Paul. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Adele is obviously living her best life at the moment after having lost a ton of weight and thriving in her music career after the release of her newest album.

She recently posed for the cover of Elle US and Elle UK simultaneously, looking absolutely stunning in a number of outfits.

During the interview she talked about a number of things, however, the main two focuses were her canceled Las Vegas residency and her relationship with her sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul.

The Easy On Me singer wore a see-through, white nightgown under a huge fur jacket for the cover of Elle US, as she looked at the camera confidently. Her makeup was done with her signature cat-eye and she looked thinner than ever.

On the cover of Elle UK, she went a little more chic with a white wool jacket that tied at the front — appearing to have skipped the shirt.

Adele has glowed up in the last year, despite having a hard time starting in 2019.

Adele has found love with boyfriend Rich Paul after hardships

Adele divorced her ex-husband Simon Konecki in November 2019, and then the pandemic hit in 2020, leaving her struggling in a very dark place.

Despite all the hardships, it seems she found her footing in 2021 after claiming to be madly in love with new boyfriend Rich Paul. “I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him,” she said.

Adele was naturally asked during the interview if she ever wants to get married again, to which she replied, “Yes, absolutely.”

“Well! Well. Well, I’m not married,” she told the magazine, “I’m not married.”

As for whether or not she wants more kids, Adele is very matter-of-fact about that, telling the magazine, “I definitely want more kids, I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music.”

Adele was heavily criticized for canceling her Las Vegas shows

Adele was embroiled in controversy when she devastated her fans by announcing in an Instagram video that she would be canceling her Las Vegas residency right before it was set to begin.

Of the ordeal, she said, “It was the worst moment in my career, by far.”

“By far. I was so excited about those shows. It was devastating,” she added.

After realizing the show wasn’t as intimate as she would like, Adele knew the only thing to do would be to cancel the show.

However, she didn’t make the decision lightly, and claimed it was absolutely “brutal.”