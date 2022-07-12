Addison Rae’s mom reacts after husband Monty accused of leading on younger woman 

Addison Rae’s mom, Sheri Nicole, responds to her husband Monty Lopez’s alleged cheating. Pic credit: @sherinicole/Instagram

The mother of TikTok celebrity Addison Rae reacted after infidelity allegations surfaced regarding her husband, Monty Lopez.

Last week, a young woman spoke out and alleged that Addison’s dad Monty misled her into believing he was single. The woman revealed that Monty even introduced her to his family members. The problem was that Monty had a wife, Addison’s mom, Sheri Nicole.

Shortly after the news broke, Addison’s mom, Sheri, made a statement through social media in true influencer style. She updated her Instagram biography and shared a cryptic message on Twitter.

Addison Rae’s mother, Sheri Nicole responds to husband Monty’s alleged infidelity

Addison Rae’s mom Sheri reacted to details of her husband’s infidelity by changing public information on her social media account.

A quick look at Sheri Nicole’s Instagram shows that she changed her biography to “single mom.”

Addison previously revealed in Seventeen that her parents, Sheri and Monty, were on-again, off-again for most of her childhood before the two remarried in 2017. The updated title, “single mom,” suggested that she was no longer in a happy marriage.

Today, Sheri shared a cryptic tweet about mistakes and the road called life.

Pic credit: @sherinicolee/Instagram

She wrote, “Sometimes in life, we take the wrong turn. We veer off the road. Sometimes bc we get sleepy and tired. Sometimes bc we get a flat tire, from no fault of our own. Sometimes we have to fix that flat tire on our own even though we don’t know how. We learn. And we do it ♥️.”

Monty Lopez accused of misleading younger woman into relationship

Last week, Page Six reported that a young woman named Renee Ash said Monty Lopez misled her.

Renee detailed her relationship with the man who was 20 years her senior.

Renee revealed, “Unfortunately, he misled me on his marriage, he lied to me. He told me that we were going to be together and have babies together.”

Renee continued, “He even introduced me to his mom, his youngest brother, and I thought we had something real. He told me a story of his marriage that convinced me that they were apart and in the process of getting a divorce.”

The 26-year-old apologized to Sheri, Addison, and Addison’s siblings, Enzo, 14, and Lucas, 8.

She said, “I am so sorry if anything I have said has hurt his family any more than he already has. And I am also sorry that he has hurt me so deeply that I believed we were in love.”

Monty’s Instagram biography still says “husband to @sherinicole.”

Time will tell if the decades-long lovers reconcile.