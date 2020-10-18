Addison Rae enjoys a night out with ex-boyfriend Bryce Hall in L.A.: Are the TikTok stars back together?

TikTok star Addison Rae enjoyed a night out with her ex-boyfriend and fellow TikTok star Bryce Hall at Saddle Ranch in Los Angeles last night.

Rae and Hall were seen chatting over drinks with a group of friends, and all appeared to be in good spirits.

The pair was later seen entering a private residence. Rae was seen stepping out of a vehicle casually dressed in jeans, a dark grey t-shirt, and black boots.

She wore a white face mask.

Bryce Hall was also dressed casually for the night in a pair of white pants, a black tank top and sneakers.

He wore a blue face mask.

Are Rae and Bryce back together?

The intimate setting in which they chose to end their night out together has sparked rumors that they may have rekindled their relationship after they split up in August.

The two first met in October 2019 and sparked dating rumors after they started hanging out on social media. Despite repeated denials, they seem to have had an on-and-off relationship after they met in the fall of 2019.

Bryce took to social media in January 2020 to deny that he and Rae were dating. But speculation about their relationship was re-ignited after they were seen hanging out together on multiple occasions over the summer.

And despite repeatedly denying that they were dating, they were spotted in July holding hands and cozying up to each other in L.A.

Addison Rae and Bryce Hall announced in August that they had broken up

Addison and Bryce came out again in August to say that they had broken up.

Earlier this month, Hall told ET Online that contrary to earlier reports, he did not break up with Rae.

According to the 21-year-old social media star, the recent YouTube video uploaded by Jeff Wittek in which he appeared to say that it was he who called off their relationship is misleading.

He claimed that Wittek edited out the second part of the video.

He went on to say that it was neither he nor Rae who initiated the breakup and that the decision was mutual. He added that they were still good friends.

Hall’s statement appeared to confirm Addison Rae’s previous comment during an interview with ET Online.

In the interview, Rae said that the decision to end their relationship was mutual. She said they decided to break up to focus on their careers.

However, she refused to rule out the possibility that they could get back together in the future.

Was Bryce dating Tessa Brooks?

Bryce Hall also denied rumors that he had moved on to Tessa Brooks since breaking up with Addison Rae. Rumors that Hall was dating Brooks started after a video surfaced online that showed the two cozying up to each other and nearly kissing.

He insisted that he and Brooks were just friends and that they were a little tipsy in the video.

He also denied rumors that he was dating Tayler Holder.

Rae was also forced to deny rumors that she was dating Troy Zarba.

The latest developments come soon after Dixie D’Amelio confirmed social media rumors that she and Griffin Johnson have called it quits.

It also comes following the recent furor over TikTok star Gemini Official who was accused of grooming underage girls.