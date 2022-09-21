Adam Levine’s alleged mistress speaks out with receipts

Adam Levine’s alleged mistress has revealed potentially damaging screenshots of flirtatious exchanges between herself and the singer. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

In a drama that just keeps getting messier, Adam Levine’s alleged mistress has produced potentially damaging proof of the affair she claims to have had with the Maroon 5 singer during his marriage to model Behati Prinsloo.

With news of the scandal hitting the web yesterday, Instagram model Sumner Stroh has now released screenshot evidence of messages she says came directly from the rockstar himself.

Going onto TikTok to give her personal version of the story, Sumner went into a lengthy discussion about how she got involved with Adam, telling followers that he cheated with her for around a year.

“At the time, I was young, I was naive, and, I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited,” the 23-year-old IG influencer explained in her video.

She alluded to having an affair with a singer who was married to Victoria’s Secret model, before later offering up visual evidence that the person she was talking about was in fact Adam.

Showing the singer’s name at the top of her phone while presenting snapshots of text messages and emails she says to have had with Adam, Sumner seemed to add extra fuel to the fire of an already muddy story.

Adam Levine accused of cheating via screenshot proof

Sumner’s video, which was viewed a whopping 7.5 million times in ten hours, gave the populace a glimpse of what might have occurred behind the scenes between her and the singer.

The model gave brief shots of text messages where Adam’s name could be seen as the apparent sender as he supposedly lavished flirtatious praise on the brunette.

“It truly unreal how f***ing hot you are. Like it blows my mind,” the singer allegedly wrote to Sumner at the time of their affair, though no exact dates have been given by the model.

She later took a clip of an email she claims the singer sent to her in which he asked if he could name his third baby after her.

Adam has since denied the cheating allegations against him, but he did admit to “crossing the line” with Sumner.

Adam Levine admits to ‘crossing the line’

Adam reportedly refuted claims that he had an affair with the Instagram star, saying that Sumner was essentially lying about the alleged year-long cheating claims.

However, the singer did admit to having “crossed a line” with Sumner, saying to TMZ, “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.”

Adam went on to insist that he never had a year-long affair with the Instagrammer, emphatically expressing his devotion to his wife of 8 years, his two daughters, and the baby on the way.

There will undoubtedly be a slew of extra reports regarding this unfolding drama as fans will surely be eager to see a conclusion to the allegations.