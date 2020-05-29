Actor Anthony James has passed away at 77: Was best known for playing the archetypal movie villain

Character actor Anthony James, who was best known for his role in Unforgiven, has sadly passed away after losing his battle with cancer.

He was 77-years-old.

He was a classic character actor who specialized in portraying terrifyingly creepy villains on both the big and the small screen. He was particularly well known for playing the archetypal ‘bad guy’ in westerns.

In an interview with Spectrum in 2016, he joked, “I have to remind people that I did play love scenes; it’s just that they were at knife-point!”

Anthony James starred in Unforgiven alongside Clint Eastwood

James’s final movie role was the one he is best known for, his 1992 performance in Unforgiven, where he played the part of the greasy brothel owner, Skinny Dubois. The movie won Best Picture at the Oscars.

His other movie credits included such classics as Vanishing Point, High Plains Drifter, and Return From Witch Mountain.

He also made an impact on TV as well, with solid performances in Gunsmoke and Bonanza, Charlie’s Angels, The A-Team, Star Trek: The Next Generation, and Beauty And The Beast, and many others.

According to his obituary, the 6-foot-6 actor was born July 22, 1942, in Myrtle Beach, in South Carolina, and he died two months short of his 78th birthday on May 26, 2020.

He had a very close relationship with his mother, Marika, who moved with him to Los Angeles and supported him in his acting work.

He made his acting debut opposite Sidney Poitier and Rod Steiger in In The Heat Of The Night in 1967. He has worked with many other iconic performers such as Bette Davis, Richard Harris, Blythe Danner, Jeff Bridges, and Clint Eastwood.

Anthony James was a man of many talents

James took the decision to move away from Hollywood and embraced a life producing art. Many of his paintings were sold to galleries across the USA and Japan.

James was clearly a man of many talents as he also produced and published a couple of books. In 1994 he released Language Of The Heart, which featured his paintings and poems. He also wrote a memoir, Acting My Face.

