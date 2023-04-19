Aaron Carter’s cause of death questioned as rep claims 2 ‘suspicious’ people in home when singer died

The circumstances surrounding Aaron Carter’s death have been questioned.

The publicists, who represented the late singer until his death, released a statement to Page Six, suggesting that others may have been involved in his untimely death at just 34.

“We are glad this case is finally closed so we can have a celebration of life and send him off to rest,” Kelly K and Holly Davidson said in a statement to the outlet, continuing:

“However, we know two people were at his house leading up to his death and are puzzled as to why those two haven’t been properly identified and/or investigated.”

The statement did not elaborate on who the two individuals were or what they were doing at Carter’s home.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Carter’s death was ruled an accident. He drowned after taking prescription pills and huffing compressed air.

There have been no reports of foul play leading to his death from investigators. However, other people close to the late singer question the official cause of death report.

Aaron Carter’s former fiancee Melanie Martin questions his cause of death

Following the release of Carter’s autopsy report, the singer’s former fiance, Melanie Martin, said in a statement to TMZ that she finds the circumstance of his death to be suspicious.

“The results of the autopsy are not closure for me. It claims death is by drowning but also adds he was wearing a t-shirt and necklace in the bathtub which doesn’t make sense; why would he be in a bathtub with clothes on?” she said to the outlet before revealing that she is still grieving over his death.

“I am still in shock and still miss Aaron every day. I don’t understand the chain of events, and this report only has us asking more questions.”

Carter and Martin were in an on-and-off relationship between 2020 and 2022. The couple went Instagram official on January 2020.

After six months of dating, he proposed to her and showed a photo of the engagement ring on Instagram.

Just months before he proposed, Martin was arrested in Los Angeles after an alleged domestic violence incident against him.

On November 22, 2021, the couple welcomed a son, Prince Lyric Carter.

They split in February 2022 but appeared to be back together in October — one month before his death.

In an Instagram video, Martin was by his side when he announced he was attending one of his sold-out shows.

Aaron Carter confessed to huffing addiction years ago

During an appearance on the show The Doctors, Carter admitted to huffing addiction in 2019.

The singer said that his sister Leslie, who died from an overdose in 2012, introduced it to him at 16, but he didn’t start inhaling the aerosol propellant gas until he was 23.

He added that he takes gabapentin and fish oil “to repair the serotonin receptors” in his brain.