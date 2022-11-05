Aaron Carter dead: Here’s what we know

Aaron Carter passed away at 34. Pic credit: @aaroncarter/Instagram

Aaron Carter passed away at the age of 34.

The pop star and child star was reportedly found dead in his bathtub earlier today.

He has publicly battled substance abuse and recently endured domestic incidents with his son’s mother.

Over the years, there’s been expressed concern for Aaron as he appeared to spiral at times, especially on social media platforms.

Aaron was the little brother of the Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter. The two have been estranged for some time now. He also had three sisters – BJ, Leslie (who passed away in 2012), and his twin, Angel.

Little is known about what happened to Aaron or why he was found in the tub.

According to TMZ, who obtained photos of the outside of Aaron Carter’s home, the pop culture icon was found nonresponsive in his tub.

He was reportedly discovered by a friend, who then called 911 to report a drowning.

Unfortunately, they were unable to revive him when help arrived on seen.

Homicide detectives have been dispatched to the scene, which is said to be typical in a situation like this. However, no foul play is suspected at this time.

Aaron is survived by his son, Prince, who is just around one year old.

Aaron Carter led a troubled life

Being a child star may have affected the way Aaron Cater acted in situations and throughout his adulthood.

He admitted to heavy drug use during an appearance on The Doctors in 2017. While he didn’t test positive for illegal drugs, there were opiates and benzodiazepines in his system. Aaron claimed they were for his treatment of anxiety and sleeping issues.

His family life wasn’t great either. Aaron and his mom appeared on Marriage BootCamp: Family Edition in 2019 to try to work through some of their issues. That same year, Aaron revealed he was sexually abused by his older sister, Leslie, who had died of a drug overdose in 2012. He then directed accusations at his brother, Nick, who has vehemently denied the allegations and put a restraining order against Aaron. His twin sister, Angel, also got one against Aaron.

There have been a lot of issues with his son’s mother and his ex-fiancée, Melanie Martin. The couple has had very public battles, and he threw out several accusations about her.

As of now, the cause of death has not been officially made public.