5 things to know about the new Batman, Robert Pattinson. Pic credit: ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Robert Pattinson is best known for his role as the sparkling vampire in Twilight. Now, he has made a comeback to the big screen as Batman.

Despite being well known as an actor, there are still some things about Pattinson that you may not know. Keep reading for five interesting facts about the heartthrob.

Robert Pattinson is also a musician

He may be known for acting, but that isn’t Pattinson’s only artistic talent.

He is also a musician! Pattinson can play the guitar and piano. He can also sing and write his own music.

He put his musical talent to use on the Twilight soundtrack. You may recognize his voice on the songs Never Think and Let Me Sign.

During a 2020 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Pattinson told the host that he wanted to be a rapper when he was younger, and he still kind of does.

Robert Pattinson had to choose between acting and school

Pattinson was 17 years old when cast as Cedric Diggory in the “Harry Potter” franchise.

In a 2017 interview with Time Out London, Pattinson said he had to choose between acting in Harry Potter and attending university.

“It went so far over schedule; I couldn’t go. It was supposed to be four months, but it ended up being 10 or 11,” he said. “I was 17, and I was the only person who wasn’t in school. I’d just hang about.”

The character of Cedric Diggory was his first major role and the one that made his name recognizable.

Robert Pattinson was expelled from school for selling pornographic magazines

Pattinson got himself into some hot water when he was in grade school.

During an interview on The Howard Stern Show in 2017, Pattinson said he was expelled from his “elite” grade school for stealing pornographic magazines and selling them to his friends.

He would steal them from a local store, which ultimately led him to get caught.

“I used to go in and take, like, one or two, and then put them in my bag. I was in my school uniform when I was doing it, and it was kind of risky,” he told Stern. “At the end, I got so cocky that I would take the entire rack.”

Robert Pattinson has been nominated for the Razzies

Pattinson hasn’t been nominated for an Academy Award yet, but he has been nominated for a few Razzies or Golden Raspberry Awards.

The awards highlight the worst performances of the year, and Pattinson’s role as Edward Cullen in the Twilight series earned him a few nominations. He was nominated for Worst Actor twice, Worst Supporting Actor once, and shared the nomination for Worst Screen Couple with Kristen Stewart three times.

Robert Pattinson was named the “most handsome man in the world”

While many fans admired the actor’s good looks, it wasn’t until recently that Pattinson was officially named the most handsome man in the world by Dr. Julian De Silva. According to CNN, De Silva based the decision on the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi.