5 things to know about Elon Musk’s new girlfriend, Natasha Bassett

Elon Musk has moved on after his breakup with Canadian singer Grimes.

The Tesla CEO was spotted with a mysterious redhead as they boarded a private plane.

Fans tried to identify the young woman at the billionaire’s side. Rumors swirled regarding the identity of the young lady.

Now, sources reveal the mysterious woman to be Natasha Bassett.

Elon Musk previously dated Canadian singer Grimes, with whom he has a son.

The identity of Elon Musk’s new girlfriend is now public, and naturally, people have questions. Who is Natasha Bassett?

Natasha Bassett is Australian

Natasha Bassett was born in Sydney, Australia. The 29-year-old Australian-born actress appeared in Australian theater and films like MTV Australia’s Dungoona.

She is a famous actress

Natasha’s first audition, at age 14, was for Romeo and Juliet at the Australian Theatre for Young People, and she got the part – she has been acting ever since. She moved to New York City and studied at the Atlantic Acting School.

Natasha Bassett played Britney Spears in a movie

Lifetime released a Britney Spears biopic called Britney Ever After, and Natasha played Britney Spears.

The film was panned by critics and fans, receiving 2.3 stars on IMDb.

At the time, Bassett told Us Magazine, “I have so much respect and admiration for Britney and what attracted me to doing this movie is that it’s truly a feminist story at its core. And as a feminist myself, I was inspired to tell the story of a woman’s journey. She was faced with so many challenges, but she comes out at the end so strong and on top.”

She will play Elvis’ first girlfriend in an upcoming movie

In 2022, a new Elvis biopic by famed director Baz Luhrmann will come out with Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker and Austin Butler as Elvis Presley. Natasha plays Dixie Locke, who was the first girlfriend of Elvis.

Natasha won a scholarship for her screenwriting

She received a screenwriting scholarship from the Metro Screen ArtStart Young Screenwriters Program in Australia at 19 years old.

She wrote and directed a film, Kite, about her childhood experiences. In 2013 her creation, Kite, showed at the Rhode Island International Film Festival, Balinale International Film Festival, and the Big Bear Lake International Film Festival.

Elon Musk and singer Grimes’ relationship ended

In September, Grimes appeared at the Met Gala without Elon Musk. Elon and Grimes made their debut as a couple at the Met Gala three years earlier.

The appearance was highly-publicized because of Musk’s recent breakup with actress Amber Heard.

The couple shares a son, X Æ A-Xii.

Later that month, sources revealed the two split.