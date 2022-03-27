5 things to know about Andrew Garfield 

Five things to know about Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

The Amazing Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield swung into fans’ hearts as Peter Parker in the latest iterations of the hit film franchise. Garfield also appeared in Tick, Tick… Boom! By Hamilton director Lin-Manuel Miranda for which he won a Golden Globe for his work.

But there is so much more to know about the actor, including his diverse skillset and unique upbringing.

Here are five things to know about actor Andrew Garfield.

Andrew Garfield does not have social media

Andrew Garfield is notably absent from all social media platforms.

In an interview with WIRED, Andrew said that he does not “officially” have social media.

He explained that he is sensitive to the negativity and criticism of the internet. He also joked that he has “creeper” social media accounts to follow the news.

Andrew Garfield Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions | WIRED

Watch this video on YouTube

Andrew Garfield has dual citizenship

Andrew Garfield has dual citizenship, which means he is a citizen of two countries. Andrew was born in Los Angeles but moved to England when he was three, so he has American and English citizenship.

As for which country he prefers, Andrew says, “I have a love-hate relationship with both countries and used to be very proud to have both passports. Today, I’m slightly less proud.”

Andrew says he identifies most with being Jewish.

Andrew Garfield won a Tony Award

Andrew Garfield won a Tony award for his portrayal of a man with AIDS in Angels in America by Tony Kushner. The Tony Awards celebrate excellence in Broadway Theater.

He also recently won a Golden Globe for Tick, Tick… Boom!

Andrew Garfield is open about his sexuality

Andrew has played gay men, so sexuality rumors have persisted. He declared he was “a gay man…without the physical act,” which furthered rumors.

Andrew is open about his sexuality and told Out Magazine, “Up until this point, I’ve only been sexually attracted to women. My stance toward life, though, is that I always try to surrender to the mystery of not being in charge.”

Andrew Garfield’s girlfriend is Alyssa Miller

Andrew Garfield is notoriously tight-lipped about his private life. The actor is currently dating Alyssa Miller. The two appeared in candid photos in November and sparked rumors.

Andrew and Alyssa became red carpet-official when they walked together at the 2022 SAG Awards.

Fans will be on the edge of their seat tonight to see if Andrew can pull off an Oscar win. Winning a Tony, Oscar, and Golden Globe would be quite a feat.

The 94th Academy Awards are tonight at 8:00 PM EDT. Andrew is a nominee for a 2022 Oscar for Best Actor.