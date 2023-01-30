24 star Annie Wersching dead at 45 after cancer battle

Actress Annie Wersching, best known for her role in the hit TV series 24, died at age 45.

She portrayed Special FBI Agent Renee Walker in both Season 7 and Season 8 in a leading role, opposite Kiefer Sutherland’s Jack Bauer.

Wersching portrayed Tess in the popular video game, The Last Of Us, which was recently adapted into a TV series by HBO.

According to a statement from her agent, she died on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Wersching was diagnosed in 2020 but kept the news private.

The late actress continued to work on her role in the crime drama The Rookie and appeared in Star Trek: Picard as Borg Queen in a recurring role.

Her husband, Stephen Full, shared a statement with Deadline, paying tribute to his late wife.

“There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall,” the statement reads, continuing:

“As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Bye my Buddie. ‘I love you little family…’ “

Tributes pour in for Anne Wersching

Fans and colleagues shared their grief on social media following the death of the uber-talented actress.

A fan shared a video of Wershing in which she sang along with the Star Trek: Picard staff, capturing her joyous spirit.

This was Annie Wersching pic.twitter.com/6KioDkIGct — daní ᱬ (@LtMenalippe) January 29, 2023

Another fan shared a behind-the-scenes clip of the actor and praised her iconic role as Tess in The Last of Us, thanking her for the memorable performance.

RIP to an absolute legend, thank you Annie Wersching for bringing Tess to life ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7AUpDwMx3V — Gabby 🌈🇵🇭 (@gabs820) January 29, 2023

Naughty Dog co-president Niel Druckmann shared his grief after finding out Annie Wershing passed away.

He praised her talent and character and wrote that his heart is shattered in a tribute tweet.

Druckmann sent his condolences to her loved ones and shared a link to a GoFundMe set up for her family.

Just found out my dear friend, Annie Wersching, passed away. We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones.



There’s a go fund me set up for her family: https://t.co/dhvk6uOvZV — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) January 29, 2023

Naughty Dog Central announced that the next episode of The Last of US would have a dedication to Annie’s memory.

Tonight’s episode will be dedicated to Annie Wersching.



Her name will be added to the episode later this week. #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/BLH7sgRTir — Naughty Dog Central (@NaughtyNDC) January 30, 2023

Annie Wersching’s GoFundMe for her family quickly raises over $140,000

Donations are pouring in for Wersching’s family following her tragic death at just age 45.

The talented actress is survived by her husband and three children: Freddie, 12, Ozzie, 9, and Archie, 4.

The GoFundMe page states that the funds will help Steve raise their children and grieve without needing to work.

The fundraiser has received over 2,500 donations, which has raised over $140,000 at the time of writing this report.

One of Wersching’s final roles was in Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard. It came two decades after she made her screen acting debut in an episode of Star Trek: Enterprise.