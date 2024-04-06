1923 star Cole Brings Plenty found dead at 27 after being reported missing

Actor Cole Brings Plenty, known for his role in Paramount+’s 1923, has tragically passed away at the age of 27 after being reported missing earlier this week.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office disclosed in a news release seen by THR that deputies responded to a report of an unoccupied vehicle on Homestead Lane around 11:45 a.m. Friday.

During their search of the area, they discovered the deceased male, later identified as Cole, in a wooded area away from the vehicle.

While the cause of death remains unknown, authorities have initiated an ongoing investigation.

Earlier in the week, Cole’s uncle, Mo Brings Plenty, who stars in Yellowstone, took to Instagram seeking public assistance in locating the actor, who hadn’t been seen since March 31 in Kansas.

The Instagram post showcases multiple images of Cole and disclosed that the actor had switched off his cell phone and was driving a 2008 white Ford Explorer.

Cole Brings Plenty was a suspect in a domestic violence dispute

The Lawrence Police Department confirmed that Cole was wanted in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident on March 31, according to Page Six.

According to reports, officers responded to a distress call from an apartment where a female was screaming for help. Before their arrival, the suspect, identified as Cole via traffic cameras, had fled the scene. Consequently, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Following the discovery of Cole’s body, Mo Brings Plenty shared the heartbreaking news on social media, expressing gratitude for the community’s support during the search. He also requested privacy for the family as they navigate through this challenging time. Throughout the week, Mo had been actively engaging with the public, thanking them for their efforts and support in locating Cole.

“We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone for the prayers and positive thoughts you sent for Cole. We would also like to thank everyone who came to walk beside us as we searched for my son and provided the resources we needed to expand our search areas.”

Who was Cole Brings Plenty?

Cole Brings Plenty had appeared in two episodes of the Yellowstone prequel series 1923 and other shows including Into the Wild Frontier and The Tall Tales of Jim Bridger.

The final Instagram post from Cole was shared on November 13, 2023, capturing the late actor at the 28th Annual Red Nation Film Festival. His profile additionally indicates that he studied at Haskell Indian Nations University.